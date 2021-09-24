Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Sean Prentiss's avatar
Sean Prentiss
Sep 28, 2021

Another great essay. To me, this might be the most important component to the climate crisis. We need to reduce population and reduce emissions. But we must do more than just reduce our billions of footprints.

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