Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Rosie Sherwood's avatar
Rosie Sherwood
Apr 28, 2023

Thanks for the nice mention Jason. Love the Big Night photos. What a brilliant thing to happen in the world every year.

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Michael
Apr 28, 2023

Help those little folk cross the road! I do the same with the earthworms!

Out here watching part of the great spring migration of little Shorebirds winging north to the Arctic. Flock after flock past the window of our beachfront lodging. An ancient thing of enormous beauty goodness majesty. A planet with just birds and no people wouldn't be a bad thing necessarily. Our only redeeming quality is we do have the capacity for a compassion that goes out to help toads and earthworms cross our roads.

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