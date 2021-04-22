Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Kathleen Sullivan
Apr 29, 2021

I found your substack on MWPA today and have just read all your posts and want to say Bravo!! Lovely, lyrical and informative writing about this existential crisis we wake to every morning. You ask the essential question: How to love a place which is dying before our eyes?

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