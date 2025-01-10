Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Pamela's avatar
Pamela
Jan 11, 2025

At Jimmy Carter’s funeral, his grandson spoke beautifully about Jimmy’s many deep and good qualities. I had to chuckle at one example. He shared that his grandmother and grandfather, as children of the Great Depression, had a special place on their kitchen counter where they hung their used ‘zip-lock’ bags to dry after cleaning them and in order to reuse them. The crowd chuckled at this idea. My husband and I, our grown children, my extended family members (and a few very conscientious friends), all of whom are not children of the Depression, do the same. We do it to reduce our use of plastic. In a perfect world in my own home, I wouldn’t own a zip-lock bad, but alas, I’m far from perfect and the few remaining plastic bags that came new in a box from the grocery store, are living their more than nine lives in my home. Thanks, Jimmy, for doing your small and very big part for our ailing planet. And thank you, Jason, for your beautiful writing.

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Lynne Wyness's avatar
Lynne Wyness
Jan 11, 2025

What a beautiful essay, thank you. As a Brit, I had no idea of Jimmy Carter’s environmental credentials. I only remember Reagan coming in and joining with Maggie Thatcher to wreak havoc on our nations. But, as I heard recently on The Rest is History podcast, it seems even these key figures can only be described as symptoms of broader changes in society, rather than the only and direct causes. It has helped me to reframe my perspective of societal change away from the idea that ‘great men’ instigate it (although Carter does sound like a leader with great qualities), to the idea that there has always been change in the world, progressive then counter-progressive, ebbs and flows. Which we choose to align ourselves to, matters, of course. But I have faith that we will find our way back through this current darkness. Focus on the light, I tell myself, the countless people doing wonderful things for nature every day, not the few who want to tear it apart. Your Substack is one such example of someone who cares, and there are many, many of us. The thought just about keeps me sane at the moment 😏

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