Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Erica Hopton's avatar
Erica Hopton
19h

I made a quick visit to the website of that---definitely very bizarre---plan you mentioned to profit off of solar energy. If I'm understanding this correctly, they plan to use mirrors on satellites to catch solar energy that would otherwise bypass Earth. They seem quite confident that they can direct it to very precise locations, but it's hard to believe that none of it would reach the surface of the Earth and be re-radiated back into the atmosphere as heat, furthering global heating. Not to mention that this is the kind of technology that the global billionaire class would salivate over: securing an ongoing supply of energy for themselves in their bunkers, while the world outside collapses.

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1 reply by Jason Anthony
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Lor
1dEdited

This post would be an excellent framework to begin a teaching curriculum: “The Good Ancestor” ancestry and stewardship—how our past shapes the future, how to create a legacy for our planet. Kindergarten on up. I imagine if Jonas Salk was working on the polio vaccine in this timeline, his research would most likely have been defunded.

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