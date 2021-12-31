Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Bob McKillop's avatar
Bob McKillop
Jan 30, 2022

Hi Jason; trying to catch up on your essays since the New Year by bing-reading! Not the best way to absorb your potent narratives. But at least I'm motivated to read them.

I'm one of the people who need to change. I do care, but do virtually nothing. My past experience in trying to change minds has been de-motivating. I give up on people too easily. Won't suffer fools. Well, if I let that stop me, I'm the fool, I guess.

Working on it.

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Paula Ragsdale Arsenault's avatar
Paula Ragsdale Arsenault
Dec 31, 2021

Thanks, Jason, for being such an eloquent agent of change. This is my favorite sentence in your piece - “From the planet’s point of view, there is no difference between a climate denier and someone who understands the problem but does nothing.” Bingo. It’s exactly how I feel when I futility try to enroll more local, registered Democrats here to engage with party efforts to ensure the installment of our values, principles, and outcomes. They believe but do nothing. Worse they corner me in the grocery store to regale me with praise for ‘sticking my neck out’ in such a conservative community, and share how they wish they could do more but are too busy. It is what it is? It is what it shouldn’t be. We bought a hybrid car, and don’t travel as much. We try desperately not to buy/use plastics - unfortunately still a very challenging thing to do as a modern consumer. We recycle our trash, only to learn our dump doesn’t have means to recycle most plastics. As love cultivates in our own respective homes and generates outward, so do these minuscule efforts to thwart global warming, hopefully. I want to think so. It’s giving me a sense of agency. In the time of COVID nothing else much does.

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