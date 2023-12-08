Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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B Frank's avatar
B Frank
Dec 8, 2023

Thanks for re-visiting these ongoing - seemingly intractable - aspects of human nature. I’m now an old man, and am no longer surprised by the technologies and atrocities invented/employed/ignored by humans consumed by greed for wealth, power, and a sense of security. As always, it is disheartening, but it’s incumbent on those who oppose the actions to speak out as possible, and to seek and then practice alternative life paths.

I just read some ending lines from the Palestinian poet Refaat Alareer that resonate in these - as in all - times of horror, a poem with the title, “If I must die.” It is written with the hope that a child who survives,

“... sees the kite, my kite you made, flying up above

and thinks for a moment an angel is there

bringing back love

If I must die

let it bring hope

let it be a tale.”

According to today’s news reports, Mr. Alareer and members of his family were recently killed, in their home, in Palestine.

Jason, your eloquence is deeply appreciated, and can create ripples far beyond what we can see in the moment.

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Owl Green
Jan 3, 2024

I learned about two new things from this essay: “The Gospel” and “Ways of Being.” Both are food for thought, with intermingled horror, sadness, anger, joy, wonder, and discovery (with of course the horror and anger skewed heavily in the direction of a smart-bomb AI). Just like life, I guess. This was a quietly courageous piece.

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