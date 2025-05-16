Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Michael
May 16, 2025

Jason, isn't it passing strange that we have been brought to speaking of this industrious wasteland? We carry the PFAS and ethanol, methane and carbon in our cradle as surely as blanket and nook. They are our blanket and nook. We leave the cradle carrying them. We write in the language of the cradle and we teach blanket and nook and so we have fashioned our world. But we, the cradle and its contents, are transforming as does our world. We become stranger every year, less intelligent, less intelligible to each other and preceding generations. Our numbers are mutating us to something strange and terrible, something quite comfortable in the wasteland of its diminished world. It is incomprehensible this future, glorious and dark. I fear the future.

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Sandy 10^2,685,000,'s avatar
Sandy 10^2,685,000,
May 16, 2025

Good lord, that information about ethanol is infuriating. Of all the ways we’ve enshitified the world that has to be one of the stupidest! Though it’s becoming almost impossible to rank all the stupidity going on around us.

Honestly I have never felt more like a stranger in a very strange and hopeless land…

*sigh*

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