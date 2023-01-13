Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Julie Gabrielli's avatar
Julie Gabrielli
Jan 25, 2024

Wendell Berry whispered in my ear as I read your marvelous essay: "There are no unsacred places. There are only sacred places and desecrated places." This is exactly what I've been up to for a while now -- however humbly. Modern humans need a new story -- to return to the one we used to know for millennia -- that we are a tiny part of the vast web of life, not the pinnacle, not the purpose. Simply, always, one of many. Our job is to notice and celebrate.

Though I love the idea of cultivating "societal-scale reverence," I tried that for a couple decades and found that I do better on a less ambitious scale: myself, my family, friends, students, writing, creative projects. I have to trust that the ripples are going out.

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Freya Rohn's avatar
Freya Rohn
Jan 25, 2024

"As Daniel Quinn writes in Ishmael, we need an everyday understanding that the world does not belong to us, and sufficient modesty to recognize that we belong to the world." This is such an important call to reverence--that it requires humility. I love that you write about this and are exploring it in depth--it's maddening how the industrial capitalist machine renders lands into resources, how the need for power over runs through all of the individualism and capitalism that we are so steeped in. Grateful to find your work writing about this. 💜

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