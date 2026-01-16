Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jim Colbert's avatar
Jim Colbert
Jan 18

Thank you Jason. As a non-religious person, I am often skeptical of words like "sacred". I almost skipped your piece because of the title. I'm glad I didn't. As a biologist and outdoors person who cares deeply about biodiversity and the natural world, I'm happy for any help we can get! Perhaps organized religions can help make up for all the havoc they've caused through the centuries by motivating their adherents to know about, care about, and treat with respect (= "sacred"?) the natural world and its endlessly diverse living parts. I spent over 40 years of my life trying to help people come to better understand the biological world and, given the current trends, I sometimes feel like I failed miserably. But we must keep trying. It's impossible to love and care about something you don't know exits. We need as many people as possible who love and care the natural world and its biodiversity.

PS: Love it that you referenced Daniel Quinn.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Jason Anthony
Blue Thoughts From a Red State's avatar
Blue Thoughts From a Red State
Jan 21

One of the best works on one of the most important issues I’ve read in the past decade. Thank you for sharing your gifted talent with me and others.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Jason Anthony and others
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jason Anthony · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture