I’ve been feeling caught between the tumult of the news (political and ecological) and the hard cold quietude of winter, and it’s reminded me of the importance of poetry. Poetry, at its best, makes sense of our unknowable world by emanating clarity out of the stillness of the page. We all know, on some level, that language can never speak to the deepest truths, and yet somehow a poem - or a single line - manages it once in a while. As Charlie Simic used to tell us, one of the great things about poetry is that its task is impossible. Join me this week as I offer a (revised) ode to Charlie I wrote three years ago, after learning of his death.

I wrote in “An Informed Reverence” that “I have enough poetry in me to see that the meeting ground between the physical and the metaphysical is spacious enough to contain all of us.” The statement seems like an intellectual confection, I know, but I meant it literally.

By “physical” I mean the known and tangible world, and by “metaphysical” I’m referring to the abstract concepts conjured up by our minds to pretend an understanding of life’s mysteries: gods, God, good and evil, love, being, and reality, to name a few.

I began my writing life as a poet and had no intention then of doing any writerly thing other than scribbling small strange poems into my notebooks. Poetry seemed both sea and ship to me then, a way of navigating this wonderful, strange, and tragic life in a self-destructive civilization chewing its way through the green world. I spent a couple years earning a Masters in poetry, in part because I knew I needed to anchor the habit of writing into my life before sailing off into the distractions of adulthood.

Since then, I’ve spent my life wandering through landscapes and ideas, looking closely and understanding little, but trying nevertheless to weave things together with phrases crafted finely enough to convert silence into sense.

Why am I telling you this? Because Charles Simic has died, and the world is a lesser place without him. Charlie was one of the great poets of the last half century. He was a child of war, a voice for souls lost to the pages of history, a street-smart philosopher of misery and joy, a lover of blues and jazz and good food, a purveyor of surreal and darkly comic images made “to annoy God, and make the Devil laugh,” and generally a brilliant, funny, and down-to-earth sweet guy. He was fluent in several languages, and translated poems from French, Serbian, Croatian, Macedonian, and Slovenian. He was the 2007-2008 U.S. Poet Laureate. Charlie won a Pulitzer, a MacArthur genius grant, and too many other honors to mention here.

He was also my teacher. For my two years at the University of New Hampshire, he and Mekeel McBride (another brilliant, wonderful, mystery-filled human being) provided space for me to grow as I wrote my small strange poems and went deeper into the literary tradition I had joined.

I’ve somehow spent my life circling quietly in the orbits of very intelligent people, world-class scientists, etc., and am fortunate enough to be married to the most empathetic person I know (empathy, in the end, being the highest form of intelligence), but I’ve never felt the presence of genius like I did around Charlie. I don’t mean to put him on a pedestal – he had his faults, and was the first to acknowledge his ordinariness – but the articulation and humor and depth of historical and philosophical awareness that emanated from him whether in class or in his living room was intense.

Genius, I realized, isn’t mere intelligence; it’s an integrity and force of spirit expressed through a clarity of mind.

Charlie’s method of teaching in poetry workshops consisted mostly of assessing the success of each line and image and their usefulness to the poem. I’d chosen Charlie and UNH over the University of Iowa, which was then the center of the American poetry world, and where, as I understood it, each workshopped poem was examined in 3D for its value system, voice, and aesthetic context. With Charlie, a poem was a mystery built through a mix of fine carpentry, mystery, and philosophy. We heard a lot of “Good” and “Not good” in his thick Yugoslav accent as his pencil carved through the poem like a warm knife through butter. It was a simple process that worked for me: A poem is a crafted object that must be drawn and redrawn until it finds its true form, or fails.

Charlie took great joy in the tension between the seriousness of making poems and the absurdity of the human condition. Love and tragedy, misery and happiness, cruelty and honor, truth and lies, and the mysteries of nature were all threads in the tapestry of life that our poems were somehow trying to convey. The work was both necessary and improbable, and that was funny to him. And he made it funny to us. Here he is in The Monster Loves His Labyrinth:

History is a cookbook. The tyrants are chefs. The philosophers write menus. The priests are waiters. The military men are bouncers. The singing you hear is the poets washing dishes in the kitchen.

He spun up great stories of Dadaist and Surrealist poets enraging their audiences. He offered one-liners borrowed from comedians and blues singers - poetry in other genres - and expressed wonder for a poet like Elizabeth Bishop, who “never wrote a bad poem.” And there was a wealth of poetry experience to be handed down.

One of the nuggets of wisdom that stuck with me is the distinction between the two types of written images: those made “with eyes open” and those made “with eyes closed.” An eyes-open image is a description of the observed (“the tap of a moth on a windowscreen”) while an eyes-closed image (“sediments on the bottom of night’s ink”) is imagined into being. Neither is inherently better than the other, but their relationship to the world is quite different.

I think of the distinction often when mapping out in these pages the path we took to reach the Anthropocene. The folks with eyes open – Indigenous peoples, ecologists, naturalists, children, activists, and anyone else not lost in the supermarket – have always seen and felt the consequences of the destructive imagination that requires the enslavement of the natural world to our desires. With your eyes open, you can better understand the bizarre irrationality of “constant economic growth” and “Are we alone?”

In this distinction is a reminder of the tension between physical vs. metaphysical reality, between the observed vs. the imagined. The meeting ground between them is where we all live, awake to the world but dreaming of alternatives.

Charlie played frequently with this dynamic. Here, for example, is a selection of stanzas from his poem “Trees at Night,” in which the speaker is listening in the darkness to the sound of wind in the branches:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Putting out the light To hear them better. The sound of those Who sleep without dreams. At times also like the tap Of a moth On a windowscreen. A flurry of thoughts. Sediments On the bottom of night’s ink, Seething, subsiding. Branches bending To the boundaries Of the inaudible. A prolonged hush That reminds me To lock the doors. Clarity. The mast of my spine, for instance, To which death attaches A fluttering handkerchief. And the wind makes A big deal of it.

For an example of straight eyes-open imagery, here are a couple lines from a recent poem by Nomi Stone, “Anthropocene”:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Larkin says what will survive of us is love, but the scientists say that the end of the decay-chain is lead and uranium and after that, plastics.

Not that you’d know it from my long essays… but the other essential nugget of wisdom I got from Charlie was his notion of “little said, much meant.” On the page, Charlie was a poet of brevity surrounded by silence. “Of all the things ever said about poetry,” he once said in a brief but excellent Granta interview, “the axiom that less is more has made the biggest and the most lasting impression on me.” Less is more: Charlie knew that words have to compete with silence, where most wisdom lies, and he knew that a terse and mysterious clarity could draw and keep a reader because it hinted at something much larger.

As a result, his obituaries seem to feel obligated to describe his poems as deceptively simple. So much is happening below the surface of a Simic poem, like here in “History:”

You can hear the silence around this narrator – a refugee and his stolen apple exhausted on the side of the road? – as he unapologetically notes his theft in an Eden-less world full of smoke and moral gray areas. Charlie knew that history can be a broom that sweeps away both truth and individual truths.

He grew up in war-torn Sarajevo: “I had a small, nonspeaking part / in a bloody epic,” he wrote in “Cameo Appearance.” Who needs the World News if you’re living it? Just ask the people of Ukraine, Gaza, Sudan, and others fleeing their homes into gray silences.

Charlie’s thoughts on the value of silence and solitude (from a 1972 interview with Crazy Horse magazine, reprinted in his book The Uncertain Certainty) are worth quoting at length, because at heart what he’s saying is about the soul in the wilderness, which is where we all are:

Silence, solitude, what is more essential to the human condition? “Maternal silence” is what I like to call it. Life before the coming of language. That place where we begin to hear the voice of the inanimate. Poetry is an orphan of silence. The words never quite equal the experience behind them. We are always at the beginning, eternal apprentices, thrown back again and again into that condition. There is a complexity which demands its equivalent in words. Of course, it is impossible to do it justice. I say Yes to the impossible – therefore poetry. This is what we all share, a condition where both the content and the form are one. The deeper a voice calls from that maternal silence the wider is its echo. Occasionally people think of silence as something negative, passive. For me silence is the spiritual energy. Of course, the paradox is that neither is there such a thing as silence nor is one ever alone.

East Antarctica / author photo

I wandered off after grad school to Antarctica, a continent of such astonishing quiet that it haunts me still. I felt then, and know now, that I hadn’t emerged from UNH with any really good poems or, worse, a clear voice or purpose. I could make small strange poems, I could channel the mystical energy that feeds the act of poetry, and I could make lines and images sing, but I rarely wrote a poem that felt clear and true. Such failure is the hazard of trying to make art, of course, and it’s also the stimulus. It’s the “impossible” that Charlie mentions above. But my writing faced a bigger challenge.

I’ve often said since that Antarctica erased my poetry, because the silence and icy landscape out-competed the white space of the page. It’s not a place for artifice. But the truth is a bit more complicated. I’d succeeded in anchoring poetry in my life, but after a season on the ice poetry was no longer my sea and ship.

Instead, I obsessed for years on how to write the Antarctic landscape with language at the margin between poetry and prose, often in small prose fragments. Here are two samples:

How to be a witness to an ice age: stand back, scratch your insulated head, fill a notebook with incomplete thoughts. Sketch the gap you hear. *** Antarctica confronts us with the inherent threat of a landscape more resilient than life. To be made of flesh, and to carry a consciousness that knows the futility of flesh against this cold, is to be living in the moment of a dream in which beauty and death appear as a single seed. The depth of one's fear determines which of these, beauty or death, we believe contains the other.

Eventually, I figured out how to write decent straightforward prose and use it to write Antarctic essays, though I always had my poetic license in my back pocket, just in case. Then I wrote my first book, a narrative history of the human experience of the Antarctic called Hoosh: Roast Penguin, Scurvy Day, and Other Stories of Antarctic Cuisine. I love the book, but Hoosh certainly represents the furthest departure from my poem-scribbling days. I sometimes feel a bit guilty for moving on from poetry, as if I’ve neglected Charlie and Mekeel’s vision of my future, but my journey has been an honest one. I still occasionally write poems, though rarely and slowly.

Now I’m here, crafting my thoughts about the transformed Earth in this field guide to the Anthropocene. I’m beholden largely to an eyes-open aesthetic as I weave together essays about nature and human nature, about problems and solutions. But I’m reminded that Berthold Brecht, in exile from Germany during the build-up to WWII, wrote this dialogue into a poem:

In the dark times will there also be singing? Yes, there will also be singing. About the dark times.

Less is more. These lines contain so much. Is this dark humor, fatalism, or optimism? If the singing is about the darkness, then has the darkness won? Difficult times constrain creativity and obligate artists to respond. But life during struggle is more than just the struggle. Imagination can thrive, even if it has obligations.

Essays about a planet-chewing civilization and its consequences can sing at least a few sentences now and then. Thinking about Charlie and poetry this week is a good reminder that I should close my eyes a bit more often when writing, and sing more often, like in this paragraph from my piece, “We Are Not Alone:”

The Sun’s energy is contained in samara and lichen, woodpecker and hare, fern and mussel and thrip. Everything is alive, always, even in death. Life is defined not by form or heat but by flow and relationship. Everything is connected, and energy can neither be created nor destroyed. It seems to me that for naturalists, as for mystics, time and space should seem less units of measure than threads in the fabric.

Charlie was much more a devoted city boy than a naturalist, though he spent the last forty years living in the woods next to a New Hampshire lake. For him, nature was not necessarily something to contemplate: “Nature as experience — making a tomato salad, say, with young mozzarella, fresh basil leaves, and olive oil — is better than any idea about Nature.” And for him, nature was mortality, that vast broom sweeping all of our absurdly grand notions of self and consciousness back into the atomic darkness of the universe.

But, in the face of all that, Charlie had the soul of a wine-drinking, tree-contemplating mystic, a poet who found his true form in this wonderful, sad world as he sent out lines like moths trying to touch whatever it is that forms the silence that contains us all.

You can read quite a few of Charlie’s poems online here. (Scroll down past the bio.) Of the obituaries I’ve read, I liked Scott Simon’s brief and poignant remembrance over at NPR, and a longer, denser appreciation of his work at the New Yorker. The Times has an excellent obit too, as always. For a deeper dive, watch this video interview from PBS and read this interview transcript from The Paris Review.

Finally, then, I’ll say what this too-long essay is trying to say: I miss him.

Thanks for sticking with me.

