Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Jason Anthony's avatar
Jason Anthony
Jan 31, 2022

Hi everyone:

Here's a quick update/addition to Johanna and Adam's story. Because of their testimony before a legislative committee on a bill that would close loopholes in the ban on spreading wastewater sludge, the media has picked up on their PFAS story. Two notes I'd like to add: First, the family's blood was tested and "those tests found levels of PFAS 250 times higher than the average person." And second, that the previous owner of the organic farm "retired after a cancer diagnosis to spend more time with his family." Of course, we don't know if that cancer diagnosis was related to the farm. (Both quotes from https://www.centralmaine.com/2022/01/26/unity-organic-farm-pulls-products-after-tests-reveal-high-levels-of-forever-chemicals/)

The PFAS story, particularly as it relates to food production here in Maine and around the country/world, will become far, far larger than it currently is. How can it not? These chemicals are mass-produced and ubiquitous in our lives; the industry has so far enjoyed an impunity it does not deserve; and regulation is in its infancy. Stay tuned.

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Stevie Hale's avatar
Stevie Hale
Feb 1, 2022

Ugh. I guessed what was coming after I read your first sentence. If you weren't such a good writer, I wouldn't have been able to get through this post. Thank you, keep shining that light of yours!

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