Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Mike Link's avatar
Mike Link
2d

Earth day one led to my 38 1/2 years as an environmental educator and center director. It has been the cause of 55 years of lecturing and teaching, writing and being an activist. The little Blue Ball image was one of the most inspiring images in history. I hope this new image can be as effective in creating another generation of Earth activists.

I loved the song the Little Blue Ball by Doug Wood - I think it captured my feelings. https://youtu.be/ulvz9PGjH2g?si=OJuOpJ_dEj5arBcX

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1 reply by Jason Anthony
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Stef
3d

Incredible piece. I don't even know where to start. In my best moments, I picture Earth as a mote suspended in a sunbeam, and feel the preciousness of life, so improbable as to be a literal miracle. We are awash in it every day, but never recognize its scarcity. You've brought that to us in this piece.

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