mission specialist Christina Koch looks homeward / credit: NASA

Hello everyone:

Another Earth Day is upon us - next Tuesday, April 22nd - and for me it also marks my fifth anniversary of writing the Field Guide. For five years (or 260 weeks) I’ve spent my (late) nights and many of my Thursdays researching and writing these essays on the transformed Earth: as it is, as it was, and as it might be. It’s a life of homework and a constant search for resilience and joy amid the complex story of who we are and what we’re doing. And it’s a privilege to have you here for it. Thank you, especially to my founding and paid subscribers. You make this work possible for me to write and for others to read.

I’m using this anniversary to end an experiment. In January, I began to paywall older posts in an attempt to motivate more free subscribers to pay for the writing. A few of you stepped up - Thank You - but the experiment didn’t make a difference in my quest to make the work sustainable. And, honestly, I’ve been uneasy about cutting off full access to the conversation we all need to be having about the fate of life on Earth. So the paywall will go away.

As always, please remember to scroll past the end of the essay to read some curated Anthropocene news.

Now on to this week’s writing:

Earth setting behind the Moon / credit: NASA

Seeing Through a Window

I’ve long thought of windows as double-edged guides to consciousness. On one hand, they’re a miracle of art and technology that are both solid and transparent, a transfiguring of sand into a gateway for light and transcendence, and a outward-looking salve for our indoor lives. We should all be as enlightened as a window.

On the other hand, windows seduce us deeper and deeper into these indoor lives. They provide the illusion of contact with the world, but without dirt on our feet and rain on our face. Like mirrors and monitors, windows are screens in which we see the world through the blur of our own reflections.

All of this came to mind last week as images from the Artemis II mission to the Moon came flooding in. Beautiful and astonishing, these images transport us beyond the maps of our ordinary lives. They’re a reminder of the improbability of our existence and of life itself in the cold emptiness of space.

They are, also, the product of a civilization shaped around - and mediated by - windows: the camera lens, the computer screens (yours, mine, NASA’s), and the thick layers of fused silica glass that make the Orion capsule’s portholes. Perhaps the most amazing of windows, Orion’s portholes are built to absorb micrometeoroid impacts, withstand the extremes of temperature and radiation in space, and survive the violence of reentry back into Earth’s atmosphere. I am amazed, actually, every time I remember that there are windows on a spacecraft.

But again, every window is a double-edged guide to consciousness, and this seems especially true when we’re gazing back at Earth from our attempts to escape it.

Earthrise, 1968; Pale Blue Dot, 1990; Earth from Artemis II, 2026 / credit: NASA

The Overview Effect

Here amid the tumult of life, distance gives us perspective. We take a walk to solve a problem, or step away to settle some nerves. Having been away from home, we return to loved ones with renewed love. Astronauts, too, have been telling us for decades that passing beyond Earth’s gravitational field makes them yearn to protect all that it contains. Leaving the planet and looking back at it through the window transforms their view of life. They call it the “overview effect.”

Christina Koch, Artemis II Mission Specialist, described it as seeing “the Earth as it exists with the whole universe in the background:”

…when you’re on the dark side of the Earth, you actually see this very thin green line that shows you where the atmosphere is. What you realize is every single person that you know is sustained and inside of that green line and everything else outside of it is completely inhospitable. You don’t see borders, you don’t see religious lines, you don’t see political boundaries. All you see is Earth and you see that we are way more alike than we are different.

These spacefarers are moved to change their lives, as retired NASA astronaut Mike Foreman explained:

…if you’re not a conservationist before you go to space, you’re at least partly a conservationist when you come back. Because when you see how thin that atmosphere is, that protective layer that we have here, you think, wow, we really have to take care of this because it does look so fragile from space.

And Victor Glover, pilot of the Artemis II crew, emphasized that the effect is deeply personal: “Are you going to try to live your life a little differently? Are you going to really choose to be a member of this community of Earth?”

And we, in turn, having seen the Earth through their eyes - the windows to the soul - and through their cameras and spacecraft windows, have at least partially woken to the beauty and fragility of life. The famous Earthrise photo (see above) taken by Bill Anders of the Apollo 8 crew on Christmas Eve, 1968, was the first color photo taken of Earth in the blackness of space, and is widely credited with sparking the environmental movement in general and the first Earth Day in 1970 in particular.

That first Earth Day remains by far the single largest day of public activism in American history, with 20 million people taking to the streets. That was a tenth of the U.S. population at the time. (The second-largest day of protest was the recent No Kings rally, with 8 million - out of 342 million - participating.)

And then there’s the 1990 image, the Pale Blue Dot (see above), which for me is even more stirring than Earthrise. It’s the last photo taken by the Voyager 1 probe, which was 3.7 billion miles (6 billion km) from the Sun and speeding out toward the edge of the solar system. Earth was, as the great Carl Sagan wrote in his book, Pale Blue Dot: A Vision of the Human Future in Space, “a mote of dust suspended in a sunbeam:”

That’s here. That’s home. That’s us. On it everyone you love, everyone you know, everyone you ever heard of, every human being who ever was, lived out their lives… on a mote of dust suspended in a sunbeam. There is perhaps no better demonstration of the folly of human conceits than this distant image of our tiny world. To me, it underscores our responsibility to deal more kindly with one another, and to preserve and cherish the pale blue dot, the only home we’ve ever known.

And yet, here we are, all these years later, motivated by these images captured through NASA’s windows but causing more harm to Earth’s precious and fragile atmosphere and biosphere than ever. We see the peril and the folly, but despite fitful efforts to reduce both we seem far more preoccupied with our other windows. This is not the fault of the overview effect, but I do think the phenomenon has a fault.

My sense is that viewing the Earth from space does wake within many of us an urge to protect it, but it also encourages for nearly all of us the larger, more powerful delusion that the Earth belongs to us. We’ve “conquered” the planet rather than merely making a mess of it. And we’re “in charge” because we no longer remember the difference between a warehouse and a community. Worse, seeing the planet through the window of our technological prowess - machines sent out into the solar system - reinforces the weird idea that Earth is best understood as a useful launchpad for our greater ambitions.

The overview effect promotes respect and care, but often at too high a cost. If the respect and care is not rooted in the true humility that comes from understanding that we belong to the Earth, that we’re merely a small, short-lived entry in the encyclopedia of life, then our embrace of planetary stewardship is really a dictum of benevolent dictatorship. It’s the bright side of human supremacy, which in the long run really doesn’t have a bright side.

I worry that the overview effect forgets about salamanders and baby birds, about soil and reefs, in the same way I worry about the implications of SETI searching distant planets for tech-savvy primates rather than for equivalents of the far-more-evolved bacteria, pollinators, and grasses who truly define life on this planet.

darkness at the edge of town / credit: NASA/Reid Wiseman

More Important Than We Are

The healthy, more rational version of the overview effect is to go outside into as natural a place as you can find and then look down at the world beneath your feet. There are endless ecologies in the soil, in your body, and in their interactions with all the plants and animals that surrounds us. Better yet, climb a tree or walk up a mountain, and gaze around at the integrity of life’s fabric, a fabric that includes all of us in its intricately threaded patterns.

But you don’t need to go above anything to feel awe at - and to see the wonder of - the marvel of life. Really, the deepest perspective comes from standing within life rather than above it. And when you do that, you understand that there isn’t an above or below. Life, from the swifts and spiders soaring at high altitude to the tubeworms and sea cucumbers undulating in the darkness of the ocean’s abyss, exists together in the thin green line encircling this third rock from the Sun.

To cherish the community of life on Earth, we have to recognize our place within that community. Seeing Earth from space is awe-inspiring, but we have to feel the same awe here on the ground, because that feeling is more likely to inspire a humility that recognizes that the community is more important than we are. That should be obvious, every day, but a culture of human supremacy has led us so far astray that we now absurdly wonder if we’re the only intelligent life around.

I addressed this in “We Are Not Alone”:

The most human question in the Anthropocene is “Are we alone in the universe?” It is also, in my opinion, insane. One glimpse at the blue-green globe, or for that matter one glance out your window, provides the answer. We have always been embraced by the community of life, and still are. We are woven into the global landscape, just as the microbial landscape is woven into us. We are surrounded by innumerable intelligences, all of which deserve our respect and study, and none of which we yet understand.

If we can’t experience the overview effect looking down at ants, mosses, and seawrack, then we’re not paying attention either to the Earth or to the message these astronauts are offering. As I see it, how we usually articulate the wonder of space travel suggests that moving outward and onward from Earth isn’t a sign of our evolving. It’s a function of our forgetting. If we feel a more intense frisson when looking at Earth from space than when falling to our knees to admire soil and the blue-eyed grass it miraculously generates, then emotionally we’re still living at far too great a distance.

In a nice case of synchronicity, rebecca hooper at between two seas just posted her essay “barnacles in space,” which also seeks to bring the overview effect down to earth:

I am, of course, so glad that those astronauts are feeling the Overview Effect, but I can’t help thinking: do we really need to fling ourselves around the moon to feel this? Surely we don’t need to see the entirety of the earth to understand its beauty and fragility, to put ourselves in perspective and realise we are all interconnected, to feel inspired to protect and nurture this struggling planet of ours—surely, surely, all we need to do is look, and learn about the things we are looking at, right here, right down at our feet and up in our skies.

the thin blue veil of Earth’s atmosphere / credit: NASA

Human but not Humane

Much is said about astronauts carrying our dreams skyward, about space programs building on our communal genius to take humanity out to the stars. But whose dreams, and what humanity?

If “we” are going nobly into space and to the Moon, then “we” are also impoverishing and neglecting billions of people. Those in support of manned space exploration cannot insist that the people only look upward in admiration.

Down here, we also look around at what mess is being left behind, at who continues to suffer, and at the shaky rationale for trillions of dollars in spending for an adventure which is human but not humane. From up there, we must admit that the grandeur of the overview omits the poverty of our empathy.

Our actions now are a window into both past and future. I am amazed at what space programs have accomplished, grateful for those astronauts bringing a message of care and respect back through the burning atmosphere, but doubtful that the questing outward toward the Moon and Mars can coexist with the necessary focus on fixing the future we’ve made.

(And I doubt that colonization of either will happen, as I laid out in my pair of essays on prospective Moon development: “Shoot the Moon” and “McMurdo on the Moon”.)

crescent Earth / credit: NASA

Becoming Conscious

One function of our miraculous atmosphere is to protect all of life from the constant bombardment of high-energy radiation from cosmic rays and the Sun. Astronauts are exposed to this radiation, which poses an existential risk to our imagined life beyond Earth. The exposure is invisible, except for the phenomenon of Astronaut’s Eye. As they close their eyes to sleep, white streaks flash across their vision as high-energy particles passing through the spacecraft strike their optic nerves or retinas.

It’s a reminder that the overview message astronauts bring back is as much about the stark antibiotic physics of space as it is about the miracle of life on Earth. Their eyes are a window into the lifelessness that surrounds us.

Without pushing the analogy too far, my experience in Antarctica provided something like the overview effect (the underview effect?). Most of Antarctica feels like a terrestrial Moon, a lifeless ice cap so distant from the warm world that anyone paying attention is soon overwhelmed by their insignificance in a universe of cold physics. Looking homeward through the window of our pale blue sky, I was both in love with the emptiness and struck by the absolute need to embrace and be embraced by life.

And that’s what I want to close with, that this message from beyond the atmosphere about devoting ourselves to protecting the beauty and fragility of Earth, can be delivered by someone who understands what that devotion really means. I’ll post below a really wonderful short video posted by former astronaut Ron Garan on Big Think, titled “I went to space and discovered an enormous lie.” Garan is not blind to the dead-end of human supremacy nor the fatal folly of thinking we can treat the Earth as a resource rather than a community to which we owe everything.

“The problem,” he says, “is that we don’t see ourselves as planetary.” Reality is planetary, but humans are living a fiction in which economics are imagined as more important than ecology. To survive, we need to evolve beyond that fiction and back toward reality. Up in orbit, Garan says,

I saw an iridescent biosphere teeming with life. I didn't see the economy. But since our human-made systems treat everything, including the very life-support systems of our planet, as the wholly owned subsidiary of the global economy, it's obvious from the vantage point of space that we're living a lie. We need to move from thinking economy, society, planet to planet, society, economy. That's when we're going to continue our evolutionary process.

Garan also understands that we belong to the Earth rather than fantasizing that the Earth belongs to us:

One of the the things that I realized during my time in space is that we're not from Earth, we're of Earth. And to take that one step further is that we're not in the universe, we are the universe. We are the universe becoming conscious of itself.

Well, I doubt we know enough about the universe or consciousness to claim we’re on the map of either. But he is an optimist who, I have to admit, has arrived back here on Earth with a message that makes a lot of sense:

In the long term, I'm very optimistic, because I do see quite clearly a blossoming unity spreading across our planet, a blossoming awareness of our interdependent nature. That awareness will eventually reach critical mass and when it reaches critical mass, then we'll be able to solve the problems facing our planet. And it should give us courage during these dark times to keep doing what we know to be right and to not give up hope, because we are going to see the dawn.

Please watch this:

Thanks for sticking with me.

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In other Anthropocene news:

From Rhett Ayers Butler and Nature Briefs, “The field biologist who helped redefine conservation,” a review of Homesick for a World Unknown: The Life of George B. Schaller. Schaller is “widely regarded as the most important field biologist of the twentieth century, a figure whose work reshaped zoology, conservation biology, and the way humans think about animal lives.” He began by studying mountain gorillas:

Schaller did something radical in its simplicity. He went to live near them without a gun, refused to assert dominance, and waited. What emerged was the first sustained, close-range study of gorillas in the wild, revealing animals that were social, restrained, and far more complex than prevailing caricatures allowed. This approach—entering an animal’s world on its terms, over long periods, with minimal interference—became Schaller’s defining method. He would go on to apply it to lions in the Serengeti, tigers in India, snow leopards in the Himalayas, jaguars in Brazil, pandas in China, and antelope across the Tibetan Plateau.

From Yale e360, “Rusting Rivers,” an account of a terrible change happening to Arctic rivers. Linked to thawing of permafrost as the Arctic heats rapidly in the changing climate, rivers are turning bright orange and becoming so acidic that very little life survives. The phenomenon is growing quickly.

From the Revelator, why insects matter, and how to help them thrive in your yard and garden.

From the Times, the Senate has passed a bill that would allow a destructive copper mine to be built next to the Boundary Waters in Minnesota, one of the last great wild areas in the U.S.. It’s a typically disturbing and outrageous decision, and one that will reverberate for many years. The mine is not a done deal, however, as the Times points out:

The vote on Thursday increased the chances that Twin Metals Minnesota would build the mine, though the project still faces other obstacles, including expected legal battles and the need to obtain federal leases and state permits.

From Bryan Pfeiffer and Chasing Nature, “The Robin at the Window,” another lovely and powerful essay, this one blending personal grief with patriotic grief and the story of the American Robin, a bird as beautiful, persistent, and occasionally aggressive as its namesake nation. Bryan’s partial obituary here is for Terry Allen, whose Opposable / Photography and Stories here on Substack has been a wonderful archive of photojournalism and notes on human nature.

From Amanda Royal and Earth Hope, “I dream of grasshoppers,” a lovely short personal essay on a childhood in China, a fondness for clouds of insects, and an appreciation of Henry David Thoreau.

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