Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Robert Mrazek's avatar
Robert Mrazek
May 9, 2021

I've finished the first treatise and found the arguments and insights compelling and brilliant. It's odd that after reading the litany of body blows we have delivered to this earth that your words provide a sense of hope that it's not too late to fix the ailing planet. Small ripples can lead to profound change. We hope. I sent it out to several friends and one of them came back with an interesting analogy. Earth is the dog and we're the fleas. The ever-mutating coronavirus is the Nexgard®.

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Thomas Balch's avatar
Thomas Balch
May 1, 2021

I also like how the text flows without links embedded. Nothing wrong with some good footnotes!

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