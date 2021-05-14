Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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John Dusenberry's avatar
John Dusenberry
May 15, 2021

Hi Jason. Reading your Eighteen Ways of Looking at the Anthropocene reminds me of one of my favorite poems, "Carmel Point", by Robinson Jeffers. I think he would be joining you in this endeavor.

The extraordinary patience of things!

This beautiful place defaced with a crop of suburban houses—

How beautiful when we first beheld it,

Unbroken field of poppy and lupin walled with clean cliffs;

No intrusion but two or three horses pasturing,

Or a few milch cows rubbing their flanks on the outcrop rockheads—

Now the spoiler has come: does it care?

Not faintly. It has all time. It knows the people are a tide

That swells and in time will ebb, and all

Their works dissolve. Meanwhile the image of the pristine beauty

Lives in the very grain of the granite,

Safe as the endless ocean that climbs our cliff.—As for us:

We must uncenter our minds from ourselves;

We must unhumanize our views a little, and become confident

As the rock and ocean that we were made from.

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Tom Blackford's avatar
Tom Blackford
May 14, 2021

A thoughtful read Jason. I was drawn to point 17 and the question of why, since we all know this is happening, we just continue to participate. I have never forgotten my light bulb moment that our brains evolved into human brains in a hunter gatherer society. The ability to think about worldwide population, pollution, habitat loss and the rest is a cultural layer on top of a hunter gatherer brain. We are wired to think abut what is going on around us, to pay attention to our family or our tribe (however we define that). So yes, most of us are aware of what is happening on a global scale but at the end of the day, where is my buddy and what's for dinner seem the more pressing questions. If things seem sustainable within our immediate universe, the grocery store is well stocked, my car isn't broken down, and the kids are doing well on school that goes a long way towards satisfying us that we're on the right track. Maybe this means that highlighting local consequences rather than global consequences of the Anthropocene is the better strategy.

Earlier you wrote about our early hunter gatherers practicing "intentional restraint". I'll bet that restraint was all about their understanding of their own environment and how it impacted their own people. Would a hunter gatherer of central Europe have welcomed a better tool or warmer garment even if they knew it impoverished people and degraded the environment in some far off place. I would not bet against it.

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