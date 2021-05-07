Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Jacqueline Knutson's avatar
Jacqueline Knutson
May 12, 2021

I'm really enjoying these. I was wondering if you would discuss the nature of the name 'anthropocene' and how it is an incomplete picture. I appreciate your take. I've always though it is not so much that all humans have caused the havoc but our propensity towards civilization that has caused it. I work for a centre with anthropocene in its name but, privately, I call it the civilicene. I look forward to reading more.

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Olivia Dresher's avatar
Olivia Dresher
May 8, 2021

Jason, you write everything you write so beautifully. I am honored to be reading it.

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