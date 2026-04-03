Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Chloe Hope's avatar
Chloe Hope
3d

This is such an important conversation, Jason. One that should really be happening on a far larger and louder scale, but I’m grateful for you speaking to it and especially in a way so nuanced that it really becomes inarguable! Whenever I get called to somewhere in the village because someone’s cat has caught a bird, David always tags along and, while I never ask him to, I always hear him casually reeling off the devastating figures of deaths caused by roaming cats each year. It’s an extraordinary blind spot.

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Summer Rainn's avatar
Summer Rainn
2d

Wonderfully written article! Thank you for creating a rich resource that I can share with others (and for including my comment from your “For the Birds” essay!). So many people are entirely unaware of the staggering number of deaths caused by cats. Getting the numbers out there is so important. Having that data inside this brilliantly written essay will only help the cause.

Also, this is a powerful sentiment: “We’ve decided that our love for cats does not extend to ignoring their capacity for unnecessary death and destruction.” This hits the core of responsible cat ownership, especially since, as you point out, they are companion animals that we choose to introduce into our lives.

As for your future essay on the feral cats, that is where I find myself fully overwhelmed and conflicted. The scale is massive, the “solutions” are complex and uncomfortable but again, the discussion is necessary. I look forward to reading that essay though I’m glad I’m not the one writing it!

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