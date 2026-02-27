Hello everyone:

If you’re new here, I recommend you read last week’s first half of this essay on empathy. It’s short, and lays out the Why and the How of the writing. There’s a creative frame - a countdown - that weaves together the different sections, from an Antarctic shipwreck to a bat hospital and a bed of moss. Last week covered 10 through 6, and this week offers 5 down to 1, each indicated in the section’s opening word. This week’s sections refer back, in small ways, to last week.

As always, please remember to scroll past the end of the essay to read some curated Anthropocene news.

Now on to this week’s writing:

post-disaster in the Caribbean / credit: © UNICEF/UN0403958/Franco

50% of humanity - over four billion people - holds just 2% of global wealth. The wealthiest 0.001% - around 56,000 people - own three times as much. The richest 1% possess half of all wealth, and control the flow of much of the rest. There is a lot of nuance to be explored in the causes and effects of such inequality, but I’m fond of Cory Doctorow’s blunt description: “the only way to become a billionaire is to hurt and exploit lots of people.”

He was speaking more about tech bros and industrialists than entertainers, certainly, but the hoarding of vast wealth is by definition a form of violence against those whose health and wealth are depleted by their actions. And it’s a moral failure in a world forced by deliberate inequality to choose, again and again, to sacrifice our neighbors and the land to constant abuse.

Look no further than the pandemic when, as Oxfam documented, the wealth of the world’s ten richest men doubled in the first year and a half, as millions died. Around that time, they also noted, the wealthiest 252 men had more wealth than all of the billion women living in Africa, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

Let’s take as a symbol of this society-killing class the fascist, misogynist, and white supremacist ultra-billionaire Elon Musk, who spouted recently that “the fundamental weakness of Western civilization is empathy.” He is already “worth” more than the GDP of most nations, and if not brought to heel seems likely to become the world’s first trillionaire while guiding us deeper into dystopian inequality and environmental destruction.

And yet does anyone doubt he is absolutely the wrong person for the job of directing the fate of life on Earth? Can we imagine him reclining in moss to appreciate the exchange of ecological gifts, or funding wildlife rescue centers? This is one of the men who led the destruction of USAID and who is now, as a Science editorial described it, “walking on the bodies of dead children,” having “yanked their food and medicine away while telling lies and cracking stupid jokes.”

Men like Musk embrace values drained of empathy. They have neither Shackleton’s sense of duty and obligation, nor a caregiver’s capacity to offer consideration to any bird or immigrant outside their small walled circles. My sense is that critics of empathy live in fear of the intimacy that binds all of life together, and so tend to value abstractions that they can imbue with their own self-serving meaning - flags and power, whiteness and corporations - rather than serve the tangibly human and beautifully more-than-human. They are, in a word, aliens.

Therefore cruelty, in a world of their fearful making, is everywhere.

empathy in action, Minneapolis / credit: Lorie Shaull, source

Four hundred thousand people have been deported from the U.S. by ICE since the second Trump administration took power, according to the Guardian. At this moment, around 70,000 people are in ICE detention, 25,000 of whom have no criminal record. All of this, along with the administration’s surge of funds and personnel into ICE, is occurring in addition to the usual deportations from Customs and Border Protection.

Only the surge is new, though, not the habit. In the last months of the Biden administration, ICE and CBP were arresting more than 20,000 people per month and holding in detention an average of 40,000.

Trump’s surge has nearly doubled those numbers, in part by criminalizing those who are not criminals. It’s a normalizing of cruelty rooted in racism and nationalism, and must be confronted and stopped by the vast bulk of the population - that’s you and me - which retains the empathy necessary to sustain a healthy society, but remember that Trump’s people did not invent this. They have only intensified it, as powers-that-be do elsewhere around the world and have done throughout history.

Empathy is an antidote. It is a task, a to-do list, and a responsibility in a world too often driven by fear, hunger for power, and other blind ambitions. Billions of people have far too little, as far too few possess far too much. This extends far beyond the limits of humanity. Many wildlife populations around the globe have declined by an average of 70%, as we hoard vast resources for ourselves. Trillions of animals die to feed us every year.

Empathy, in the face of all this, is the necessary intervention. Every day.

38,693 college undergraduates in the U.S. offer some hope, according to recent research. It’s a cheerful update to data between 1979 and 2009 which showed a 40% decline in empathy and a marked increase in narcissism and individualism. The new data, since 2009, suggest that empathy in young adults has returned nearly to 1970s levels. I’m heartened in part because that era - the 70s - was a truly remarkable period in environmental activism.

That said, I’m not sure how seriously to take these findings, or what they might mean in an upside-down world, but I’ll put them in my pocket alongside all the other good news that trickles in every day, if we’re paying attention. Because, of course, empathy is all around us, even as the darker forces of human weakness take the reins amid the race to solve our other ongoing crises.

Two voices, among so many, on the Why of empathy as fundamental to the meaning of our personal and social lives: First, Maria Popova on the improbable happenstance of our physical and conscious existence. We are each, she says, a “handful of unchosen stardust on short-term loan from the universe,” and so find our footing not in the transience of self but in its broadening through love. Love is the expansion of self through empathy for others. Or as she puts it,

There is no reason for you to be here, to be you. But perhaps what is left in the wake of reason is love — the matter, the substance of us that over and over outweighs the antimatter of chance to make life tremble with aliveness.

If you’re not sure that love (in its fullest definition) and empathy are synonymous, remember Robin Wall Kimmerer’s elegant phrasing in Braiding Sweetgrass: “All flourishing is mutual.” When others in our circle of empathy do well, so do we. Widening the circle increases the flourishing. Widening the circle to the more-than-human, when love is conceived of as a constant exchange of gifts between us, and between us and the community of life, we walk a path toward deeper meaning and greater likelihood of survival. In an Orion interview, “Gift Thinking,” about her book, The Serviceberry: Abundance and Reciprocity in the Natural World, she says:

My well-being is tied to yours and yours to mine. It develops a trust that when I am in need, there will be abundance shared with me. The giver and the recipient are honored at the same time. That seems a lot like love to me.

Salik Rehman and black kite / from All That Breathes

One day, I like to think, we’ll look back on all this from a greener world and gentler civilization. We’ll look back with clear eyes across the years - and across the ash and wreckage of this crucible in both human history and Earth history - to name the fatal flaws in the system built by the wrong people for the wrong reasons.

These flaws include the delusions that owning the land is more natural than living within its community, that the human mind is superior to the genius of life, that the artificial intelligences we call corporations should guide rather than serve us, that the fiction we call economics somehow supersedes the physics of ecology, that setting the world on fire was a necessary evil, and that the cruelty of power is more inevitable than the dignity of existence.

When I say “look back with clear eyes across the years,” I include the many years which still lie ahead of us, when far more ash and wreckage will pile up before we can return to living cheerfully within our planetary means. How many years that will be is unknown, but the shape and duration of it is up to us - the “us” of now and the “us” of the next generations - as we mend those flaws and tend to their consequences.

I have no clear vision of the future, other than the difficulty of it. It seems likely that there will be an outsized shock as some changes arrive hard and fast in a hotter world. But I think that, eventually, billions of good people will invest themselves into doing the good work to mend the flaws. Many already are, as you know. But it’s not yet enough. Not yet.

And I am confident that the “we” of the future will not be looking back and blaming the catastrophes on an excess of empathy.

Finally, I’ll close this week with two thoughts on empathy that have popped up in my reading during the interim between last week’s publication and this one. I include them not merely because of the value of their insights, but as a reminder that these truths about empathy are far more prevalent in our private lives than in the public and dystopian effort to demean them. Good ideas, like good people, are everywhere.

The first, from the notebooks of poet Charles Simic (who I wrote about a couple weeks ago), is a necessary reminder that our best selves arrive through actions rather than words:

The kindness of one human being to another in times of mass hatred and violence deserves more respect than the preaching of all the churches since the beginning of time.

The second, from a piece by rebecca hooper in between two seas titled “the boys club,” a brilliant and excoriating personal essay, finds the light that is as woven through culture as the darkness of misogyny and suppression of women by emotionally-stunted men:

The light is in the billions of empathetic humans on this planet, the countless mothers and fathers teaching their kids—girls and boys—how to be empathetic human beings, the countless white men who see how destructive this system is and want to fight it too. And the light is in every act of empathy, every act of care, every person treated kindly, every offer of warmth and comfort, every child kept safe, every cry of pain—whether human or animal—that is believed without question, without the suppression of the instinctive knowledge of shared origin, shared feeling.

Thanks for sticking with me.

In other Anthropocene news:

From bioGraphic, “The Ghosts of Conservation Past,” an excellent comprehensive history of U.S. conservation and its influence on conservation around the world.

From Rhett Ayers Butler in Nature Briefs, the best discussion I’ve found of the pros and cons regarding “forest thinning” as a management tool for forest fire prevention. Is it a lifesaving strategy for returning forests to conditions that are resilient in a hotter world and safer for human communities? Or is it just haphazard commercial logging by another name and yet another crushing blow to forest biodiversity? The answer, it seems, is all of the above. Or, really, that it depends on the specifics of each forest and each logging operation. Research suggests that current advocacy for thinning is too often motivated by policymakers and commercial interests who want to promise a quick solution. Butler’s assessment is rooted in recent research published in Biological Conservation; two authors of that study also discuss it in the latest edition of The Revelator.

Another from Butler and Nature Briefs, “The Amazon’s most valuable export isn’t timber - it’s rain,” a thoughtful commentary on recent research that tries to quantify how important rainforests are to Earth’s circulation of water, and thus to our economies:

Rainfall is often treated as a gift of geography — a function of latitude, oceans, and atmospheric circulation. A growing body of research suggests that in the tropics, it is also a product of ecosystems. Forests do not merely receive rain. They help generate it, regulate its distribution, and sustain the conditions that allow it to persist.

From Heather Cox Richardson and Letters from an American, an excellent breakdown of the politics and environmental consequences of the disastrous proposal to open up land around the Boundary Waters wilderness in Minnesota to a copper/iron mine. She lays out the ominous tactics in Congress, which if normalized could gut any environmental regulation for a generation, but the detail that got my attention was that the billionaire owner of the Chilean mining giant behind this proposal had purchased a mansion in D.C. during the first Trump administration and then rented it out to Trump’s family.

From Mother Jones, a recommendation for anyone exhausted by dystopian fiction (and dystopian reality) to start reading solarpunk literature, a genre which acknowledges that the future of life on Earth is being written by the Anthropocene but which imagines what we can do right as the chaos sets in. Unlike the depressing cyberpunk narratives of Blade Runner and the Hunger Games, etc., these solarpunk books suggest that despite our failings and weaknesses, humans can rise to the challenge and create a future that we “might actually want to live in.”

From Quanta, climate physicists wrestle with clouds, struggling to model them in a way that will make climate models much more accurate. As much as I want these models to be more accurate, I must confess (as a long-time cloud lover) to a hope that clouds keep their ethereal mystery forever.

From High Country News, a warming world is bad for skiing. Snowmaking is increasing, but to what effect and at what cost?

From Literary Hub, a fascinating excerpt about the genius of land held in common in the UK, before enclosure and privatization, from a new book, Tiny Gardens Everywhere: The Past, Present, and Future of Self-Provisioning Cities. Common land, well managed, fed the people through much of the year:

The idle rich disparaged commoners’ small-­scale farming and foraging as “the trifling fruits of overstocked and ill-­kempt lands.” How wrong they were. A woman’s kitchen garden, foraging, and family cow, pastured on common meadows, could earn as much as a male “breadwinner’s” annual wages, or the same profit as a wealthy farmer with eighty acres after he paid for horses, fertilizer, and labor.

From Wired, the little-known reality of undersea cables that sustain the global internet, and an exploration of how those millions of miles of cable are often recycled:

Billions of people are able to walk around not noticing this infrastructure because of the daily work of a few thousand people, sometimes at sea, other times buried under piles of permits, surveys, and purchase orders for thousands of kilometers of cables that will join the millions of kilometers of cables on the seabed that ensure that our planet is continuously being hugged by light.

Something strange and wonderful from the American Geophysical Union, “Thunderstorms conjure ghostly coronae in treetops, observed outdoors for the first time,” an account of new research which confirms that lightning storms commonly generate “ultraviolet sparkles over large swaths of forest.” These lights emanating out of treetop twigs are not visible to the human eye, but fascinating nonetheless.

From Benji Jones at Vox, “The 15 foods destroying rainforests, in one simple chart,” which is really about one food in particular: beef, which by itself accounts for 42% of food-related deforestation and 52% of food-related CO2 emissions. Over 20 years, rainforest clearcut to make room for grazing beef cattle amounted to 120 million acres. The next three largest food items contributing to tropical deforestation (and carbon emissions) are palm oil, soybeans, and corn/maize, which together erased roughly 50 million acres. Remember, though, that a lot of soy and corn are grown to feed livestock. “The good news here,” Jones says, “is that, without question, consumers can help rainforests by eating less beef.” You can read the original research article in Nature here.

