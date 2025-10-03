Hugh Wilson of the Hinewai Nature Reserve / screenshot from Fools & Dreamers

Hello everyone:

I’m offering something a little lighter, shorter, and more cheerful this week, in part because it’s been that kind of week, and in part because I want to honor the kind of work championed by the great and wonderful Jane Goodall, whose lifelong efforts on behalf of animals (including humans) enriched us all.

I may write more about Goodall next week, but for now I recommend a very brief but necessary note (“Listen to Jane Goodall’s final - and urgent - message”) from Benji Jones at Vox, and a poignant remembrance (“What Jane Goodall showed me about hope”) by Rhett Ayers Butler at Nature Briefs.

Something that Goodall said that’s ringing in my head at the moment is this: “empathy and objectivity can coexist.” At a time when both are rare in public discourse, her words are a balm.

As always, please remember to scroll past the end of the essay to read some curated Anthropocene news.

Now on to this week’s writing: