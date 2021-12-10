Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Bob McKillop's avatar
Bob McKillop
Dec 10, 2021

Great work Jason.

Much of the "environmentalism" I see promotes consumption and growth.

- Electric cars are marketed as a solution to greenhouse gases, but are really meant to allow us to continue driving without restrictions.

- I heard an a on Maine Public Broadcasting the other day for a credit card that plants trees based on how much you spend.

- Many environmental organizations raise money through catalogs of "environmental gifts" that you can buy.

We need to get away from the idea that we can consume wastefully in ways that help the environment.

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Kevin
Dec 10, 2021

No better way to set the hook in me than referencing green growth and the Stanford prison experiment in the same essay. Though we can argue how much agency one has in a coercive market system :) Relatedly, a certain German philosopher has something to say about the “tendency of the rate of profit to fall”, which explains the link between GDP growth mania and Jevon’s paradox.

Beyond GDP, are you familiar with Bhutan’s Gross National Happiness index? A nice idea.

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