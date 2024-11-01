Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Michael
Nov 1, 2024

A beautiful and troubling essay, weaving together, finding connection in, many disparate elements. It's the way we think, the way we make sense of this sometimes troubling world, this truly alarming age, the Anthropocene. Our senses tell us something is wrong, our intuitions tell us things are out of kilter, but our lonely and disconnected imperious intellects can ignore or even veto these presentments. And so things proceed to bitter ends.

I have already voted. Straight Democrat up and down ballot. In this age of misinformation and clamorous claims, like flocks of contending gulls, it was best to steer by intuition. I urge everyone to do the same but don't discard your intellect-just think deeply and you arrive in agreement with your gut sense: Trump and his cadre are not remotely a path to anything good, they will make things worse.

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Chloe Hope's avatar
Chloe Hope
Nov 2, 2024

Jason, this is such a beautiful essay. I'm honoured to find myself perched within its branches. As you well know, we're in a deeply troubling time. Balance is so hard to find. "I’d register as an Independent if there was a middle ground between the parties to inhabit. But there isn’t." Amen to that.

Oh and that photo!! What a find!

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