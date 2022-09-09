Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Rosie Sherwood
Sep 14, 2022

Another beautifully written and eloquently explained piece Jason, thank you.

This line struck me particularly hard: ‘We should admit that thermometers in the Anthropocene now measure suffering as much as temperature.’

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