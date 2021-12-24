Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Bob McKillop's avatar
Bob McKillop
Dec 24, 2021

Nice visual and written imagery, Jason, and thanks for the offering of "Horizons".

I'm just starting to read "The Dawn of Everything" by David Grabber and David Wengrow. It's a re-examination of the history of humanity, without making the assumptions about how and why humans developed systems of inequality and hierarchy. I think there's some relevance to your last few essays about the myth of constant growth.

Our home hopes your home enjoys a peaceful holiday season.

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