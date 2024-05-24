Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Michael
May 24, 2024

Beautiful essay, Jason. Quietly starting, quietly ending. Love and compassion might be seen as forms of illumination that our spirits shine out onto the world in all its astounding variety of beautiful forms. Your essay is such a ray it seems to me.

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Lor
May 25, 2024

So much to comment on, it’s hard to choose.

I love how WBL infused jazz into a conversation about trees.

I especially love this paragraph;

“I’m thinking of the spirals of conch and sunflower, the tessellations of a honeycomb, the riverine meander of an asp, and above all the branching forms of plants.”

If Albert Einstein is telling me I have two choices, then I choose this one,

“The other is as though everything is a miracle.”

Winter is my favorite season of the year. I have skied the backcountry wilderness in the elevations of Vermont for many years. We climb for hours just to ski a pristine mountain pass. The ascent ,the constant rhythmic motion of one foot in front of the other. Skies sliding ever upward in their sounds of ‘hush’. The quiet of the forest surrounds , giving the perfect opportunity to witness the beauty of trees. My favorite are the Birch. Naked without leaves, every inch revealed. I’m in awe of bark and branch. The elders of the forest , old or long past, are a sight to behold. Gnarled and sculpted with time. I think we both can go on and on about trees.

It’s a wonderfully written post , Jason.

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