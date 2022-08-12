Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Rosie Sherwood's avatar
Rosie Sherwood
Aug 15, 2022

I just subscribed and this is my first read. It is moving and fascinating. I look forward to reading more. Thank you for your writing

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Crunch
Aug 16, 2022

Thanks for the Ice story Jason. Lots of Marble Point memories and adventures out there.

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