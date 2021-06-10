Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Tom Blackford's avatar
Tom Blackford
Jun 10, 2021

Lots of good stuff here Jason. I particularly like your "bottles of gin" explanation for the difference between a slow manageable change and a catastrophic one. The choice of gin gives it an extra punch due to an evening that ended badly for me back in 1978. I also like the idea of earth time and human time. The more I think about these issues, the more I see this disconnect as the biggest stumbling block to addressing the problem.

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Robert Mrazek's avatar
Robert Mrazek
Jun 14, 2021

Astonishingly evocative and illuminating. Thanks., Jason

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