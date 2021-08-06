Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Kathleen Sullivan's avatar
Kathleen Sullivan
Aug 6, 2021

Oh the ghosts. Lots of great information and moving language. Thank you. I have a sense that the people around me are waking up to all the ghosts whispering in the shadows and all the possible ghosts we are in the process of creating, but that their imagination for what they can actually do about our destruction lags behind the awakening. People I talk to are still into plastic bags and Priuses, and value individual actions like recycling over joining the work of organizations aimed at large scale institutional and structural change. From that pov I am all for your focusing soon on action.

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