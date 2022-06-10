Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Laurie Worth's avatar
Laurie Worth
Jun 11, 2022

Hi Jason, i love what i’m learning about beavers. great writing with such good information.

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