Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Sarah Moorcroft's avatar
Sarah Moorcroft
16h

A fascinating and insightful essay, totally absorbing.

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Brenda Cullen's avatar
Brenda Cullen
19h

Wonderful essay, thank you!

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