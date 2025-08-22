hover fly on aster

Hello everyone:

It’s that time of year again here in rural Maine, when fields and meadows are being mowed down, one-by-one, as an end-of-season “cleaning-up” task. Mid-August is only the start. The mowers will be working into the late fall, turning habitat into razed beds.

In those fields that are unmowed or mowed late in the season, native flowers - especially asters and goldenrods - offer an astonishing and beautiful gold and purple abundance. Like all examples of deeply evolved life, that abundance is as necessary for existence as it is beautiful.

I’m offering up an essay from two years ago, in late October 2023, that digs a bit into other ways of thinking about the cultural habit of mowing fields, and which celebrates what thrives when the mowers stay quiet. And I sample that Robert Frost poem you might be thinking of already… I’ve edited and reorganized the writing, but haven’t changed the autumn perspective or - amid the current drought here in midcoast Maine - t…