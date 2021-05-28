Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Tom Blackford's avatar
Tom Blackford
May 29, 2021

It's all pretty shocking and we have all been places where this evidence is very much in your face. It's more difficult to feel the immediacy when you spend time on the water in a beautiful and pristine looking coastal setting. Part of the issue is that so much of what you describe is below the surface and the rest, like acidification and de-oxygenation, is invisible. Part of the problem is that I have no personal experience to compare the coast of Nova Scotia now with the coast 50 or 200 years ago. I'm excited to see a whale or fish rising to the surface, but shouldn't that be normal? I have read accounts of coastal New England from the colonial era and it's described as teeming with life. Part of it was just good advertising but there is enough other evidence to suggest that the ocean we go to see would be considered a dead zone by those early visitors. On another note Jason, I have to remark on your simile "like a bulldozer at a pie-eating contest". Are you checking to see if I'm reading or did you just suffer a Clive Cussler moment.

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