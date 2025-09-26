Not very lunar: McMurdo Station, Antarctica, in the winter night / credit: Joshua Swanson/NSF Antarctic Photo Library

Hello everyone:

Amid my writing about the Moon, the excitement about Sun Day, and the flood of dark daily news, I forgot to note the arrival of the autumnal equinox (or vernal equinox for my friends in the southern hemisphere). As light and darkness stand for a moment on even footing, it’s a time of balance in what, on the human surface of the Earth, seems an unbalanced world. As such, it’s a reminder that we’re still just another lucky species, like moss and manatees, participating in the greater circles of physical reality. In the Anthropocene, that’s something to celebrate. So, a belated Happy Equinox!

As always, please remember to scroll past the end of the essay to read some curated Anthropocene news.

Now on to this week’s writing: