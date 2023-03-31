Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Bonnie Gerrard's avatar
Bonnie Gerrard
Apr 3, 2023

Thank you for sharing your bird memories, and the beautiful photos. It is such a gift.

Bonnie Gerrard

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1 reply by Jason Anthony
Jenny Mayher's avatar
Jenny Mayher
Mar 31, 2023

This winter a male cardinal hit our window and broke its neck instantly. I went out and picked up his still-warm body in my hand and thought, I have never held something more beautiful than this in my hand. When the female cardinal came to the birdfeeder later that day I found myself apologizing to her, and then I immediately ordered some reflective stickers for our windows. Will it work? No idea. But I had to do something.

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