Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Kathleen Sullivan's avatar
Kathleen Sullivan
Nov 21, 2022

"One of the defining characteristics of the Anthropocene is how, in the community of life, we now create the conditions that increasingly define who lives and who dies." This sentence is mind jarring in its moral implications. Who lives (for now)? White people in the North, Black and Brown people in the South? As you note, it was only a few hundred years ago that we created the conditions that are destroying the teeming, beautiful ecosystems that gave us the Anthropocene in the first place. What do we have to blame? The technology: steam engines and factories and cars? The enlightenment? Christianity's blessings on colonialism and saving pagans (otherwise known as stealing their land)?

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Jenny Mayher's avatar
Jenny Mayher
Nov 18, 2022

I was amazed at the optimism of the news media on the topic of reaching 8 billion this week. And horrified that people still seem to believe that growth--any kind of growth!-- is good. Your writing helps with those talking points, but it is still depressing to think about how far people are from understanding these realities, much less acting on them. Thank you, once again, for being a voice in the wilderness.

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