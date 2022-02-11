Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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LAS's avatar
LAS
Feb 14, 2022

Thanks for sharing -- sad news of Mollie and thoughts on pets and humanity that we can all relate to. As usual, well said!

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Robert Mrazek's avatar
Robert Mrazek
Feb 14, 2022

This one really resonates. It provides so many insights into our relationship with our animal brethren. And sadly, where it is all going. It's hard to feel hopeful (as you have so often pointed out) with the bleak landscape we look at across the spectrum. For this week, I'd settle for avoiding another war in Europe.

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