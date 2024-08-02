Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Bryan Pfeiffer's avatar
Bryan Pfeiffer
Aug 2, 2024Edited

Jason,

Although your ideas and essays always resonate with me, this one resonates more so because Mollie looks a bit like my pup Odin, and I myself have been trying to make sense of my relationship with him. Once I figure it out, maybe I’ll write about it — you’ve helped to set my bearings.

More than anything, for me, personally, Odin is indeed about a blossoming of empathy and love. I tend not to think of our relationship along a trajectory of human evolution and cultivation in and of nature. And certainly for me, it’s not about a concurrent disconnect with nature (but, you know, that’s just me).

So generally failing to explain the love that way, I’m left to look at myself and how he’s changed me in our four years together so far. I’m seeing two big things (although I’m sure there will be more to come):

— Never having had children, Odin has allowed me to exercise emotional muscles I never knew I had, even in my human relationships. These are mostly about responsibility and caring for a being that depends on me for survival. I do, of course, see a parallel there with caring for the natural world in general that way. But that’s always been part of me. Maybe Odie has heightened and made me more aware of it. But more than anything, the emotional bond between us undeniable and powerful. I’m glad I’ve discovered it. It’s really all I need now — in him and in my relationships with humans.

— In practicality, probably more than anything, that new bond has pushed me further toward animal justice and veganism. It’s always been easy for me to have compassion for wild animals, for all living things and places. With Odin in my life, however, I can no longer ignore animal torture for our “benefit.” (I’ve read Peter Singer, of course, and Martha Nussbaum, and here on Substack Wayne Hsiung at Simple Heart — Wayne’s dedication and sacrifice in particular are truly inspiring.) I’ve always been aware of what I eat, trying my best to stay away from factory meat and foods that exploit people and the landscape (e.g. cash crops), which, unfortunately, are most foods. Lots more to be said here, I’m drifting off topic. But, basically, I now call myself a “capricious vegan” — sparingly eating only animals that had a good life and one bad day (and I’m working toward pure veganism). Odie has unwittingly allowed me to recognize that I cannot eat animals that suffered. Maybe that even makes me a more compassionate biologist and conservationist.

So, I don’t know that “keeping pets is a little weird.” Keeping a lawn is weird. The artifice of culture is weird. Neckties and high heels are really weird. And, yeah, I’ll even admit that the carnivorous plants I’m no growing in pots is weird (although I’m bonding in new ways with Venus flytraps — that’s REALLY weird).

In the end, yeah, I agree: “…the best use of our powerful imagination is not to shape the natural world for our purposes but instead to live intelligently, respectfully, and beautifully within its limits.” That is our moral responsibility. As for me, it seems so natural to do so with my partner Ruth and our unique love for a smart and flawed and free-spirited pup.

So much more to be said and thought about on this and our place in the world. Thanks, as always, for your wisdom on it.

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Michael's avatar
Michael
Aug 2, 2024

I am not an optimist. I am almost a misanthrope in many matters but, slaver species that we are- incredibly, grotesquely cruel (boiling animals alive to eat) that we can be. We are also compassionate and loving. And we are just beginning to emerge from our cradle. With a fast accelerating bio-technology we may engineer the cruelty out of our nature and enhance the biophilia. We may recreate this horribly flawed Eden, where life must consume life to survive, where all must compete for the sun's energy- the strongest argument I know against the existence of a loving deity- into what it could and should have been. We will have that much power.

But first we must get through the Anthropocene, the Pyrocene, the Sixth Great Extinction. And it's unclear to me if we deserve to.

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