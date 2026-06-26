Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Sac Desable's avatar
Sac Desable
19h

The Buddha offered a very nifty 8 step map to getting home. Jesus offered even simpler directions to get home, just follow the two great commandments. And Nisargadatta Maharaja had an even simpler route, his directions were to realize that what we are is that we are and that we have always only been at home.

All in all it seems that the way out is to be to follow the path in.

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StellaH's avatar
StellaH
1d

Thanks for articulating the situation that was haunting me. All glories to our own Earth! 🌍

(And UGH to trillionaires)

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