Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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blummka
Jun 30, 2021

Happy Solstice Jason! From one hemisphere to another! clink! Where u moving???

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Liz
Jun 25, 2021

Thanks Jason! I really enjoyed this. Beautiful and blunt... a poetic reminder of some serious facts that I have lazily let slide from my awareness... thank you.

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