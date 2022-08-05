Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Tom Blackford's avatar
Tom Blackford
Aug 5, 2022

There is always a gem to find in your writing Jason. This week's "Our shallow sense of time and rapid destruction have made us largely ignorant of how much has been lost as we’ve stitched together the continents by the ships and planes of global trade. It’s as if we’ve rebuilt Pangaea." jumped out at me. I spent way too much time with geologists back in the day. Our marsh, so alive this spring, seems strangely quiet here in mid-summer and that's an unsettling backdrop for reading this week's essay.

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Kathleen Sullivan's avatar
Kathleen Sullivan
Aug 5, 2022

"Do important things to protect the beauty of the world."

Like write this deeply personal, well researched, lyrical blog in which you courageously share your grief and your deep love and joy in living here in Maine amidst the songbirds and the loons and the diving terns. I read that piece last week in the Guardian about the shorebirds dying in Europe and was distraught. I hadn't read it carefully enough to understand the connection between those deaths and factory raised chickens! Chicken nuggets, chicken cutlets, cheap chicken meat everywhere! I hereby resolve never to eat a mouthful of that ruinous flesh again. But a local chicken, born and raised in Brunswick and sold at the Farmers Market: there are still choices.

Thank you, Jason for your courage in continuing to track the particulars of grief in the Anthropocene. Unless we truly embody that grief and that love we will not be moved enough to do all we have to do to reduce carbon and prevent the kind of mass extinctions we are blindly headed towards.

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