Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Bryan Pfeiffer's avatar
Bryan Pfeiffer
Jun 17, 2023

Thanks, as usual, Jason, for your research and forceful writing. I'm just finishing "Cobalt Red: How the Blood of the Congo Powers Our Lives" by Siddharth Kara, about how virtually all rechargeable lithium-ion batteries are blood batteries. Our phones and computers and electric vehicles run on child labor, rape, death, corruption and greed — misery across the Democratic Republic of the Congo. This is a sobering, disheartening, difficult book.

https://us.macmillan.com/books/9781250284297/cobaltred

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Kathleen Sullivan's avatar
Kathleen Sullivan
Jun 17, 2023

Thank you for this excellent analysis of why both carbon capture and carbon offsets are dreamy ways to offset not only corporations' responsibility to make deep changes, but our own as individuals. I love your comparison of carbon offsets to "throwing alms in a church plate to pay for your sins." These ideas are what the psychologists call magical thinking: ways of coping with difficulties that deny reality and leave the problem and the person with the problem in a state of unreality. Your essays always bring us back to reality, a reality that grows more frightening every day.

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