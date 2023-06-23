Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael's avatar
Michael
Jun 23, 2023

Great series and reporting. Thanks.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Jason Anthony
Bryan Pfeiffer's avatar
Bryan Pfeiffer
Jun 25, 2023

Another solid, sobering round of reporting. Thanks, Jason. I wonder if you know what percentage of wood-burning comes from households (like yours and mine) compared to wood-fired (wood chips, I guess) power plants.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Jason Anthony
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jason Anthony · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture