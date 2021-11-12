Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Tom Blackford's avatar
Tom Blackford
Nov 12, 2021

"None of us think we live in the past. But we do. Just not yet". There is usually a gem in your pieces, this one caught my eye. I got to thinking about your comments on Greta and the sense of her living more in the future, "smelling the ash". I get 2 Substack newsletters, yours and Heather Cox Richardson's. I've been reading the latter for quite a while now and found that it has helped me make sense of what is happening today by providing a really insightful historical perspective. This approach really speaks to me and has helped keep me on an even keel over the last couple of years. A historical frame of mind may not be all that helpful when it comes to climate change though. Unless we're thinking in terms of tens of thousands of years, which we don't, we usually look back a few generations. We search for comparable challenges like fighting the Nazis, confronting the Great Depression, facing the cold war, or ending slavery. We were successful in meeting those challenges and that leads to a confidence that eventually we will figure it all out and prevail...just in time. There is no comparable challenge for climate change. The scale of the event is just too great to fit into our heads. Greta is cast by her detractors as childlike, uninformed, manipulated and impatient because she doesn't buy into this same framework that most of us use. Like the father in McCormac's book, I think she sees it all as quaint.

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