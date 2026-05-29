Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Jason Anthony's avatar
Jason Anthony
4d

Hi everyone, sorry for the mix-up with this week's post. Substack does this odd thing of reverting back to an earlier draft if you're working on two different computers. I usually catch it, but for the first time in more than five years of writing the Field Guide I've had to send out a corrected post (on my phone while traveling). Thanks for your understanding. - Jason

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Erica Hopton's avatar
Erica Hopton
3d

Thanks for this essay. I learned a lot that I didn't know about ocean noise-pollution. Enjoy your holiday!

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