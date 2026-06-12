Busy (and noisy) port in Pakistan / credit: Ali Abdullah on Unsplash

Hello everyone:

For a one-stop site to listen to samples of our ocean noise pollution sources, check out the “Anthropogenic Sounds” audio gallery at Discovery of Sound in the Sea.

As always, please remember to scroll past the end of the essay to read some curated Anthropocene news.

Now on to this week’s writing:

Great Damage at Great Distances

For those of us living in wealthy, high-consumption cultures, one of the hallmarks of this bizarre and tenuous era in human history is our capacity to do great damage at great distances. Despite the better angels of our nature - our concerns and empathies - what we eat, wear, drive, or buy are often extracted at great cost to seldom-seen human and ecological communities. Irrational but powerful forces wreak havoc for their profit and our consumption, and to the extent that we participate in that culture, we are both complicit in and ensnared by that havoc.

Usually, a discussion about our capacity to do such harm is illustrated by the media, activists, or scientists bringing the story to our attention. The oceans, though, are something of a black box. It’s too dark to see and very few people there to see it. And when the harm is acoustic rather than visual, we might as well be talking about cannon fire on the dark side of the Moon.

Everyone wants a happy, healthy ocean. To get there, though, we have to prioritize oceanic Anthropocene problems. They are at least as important as land-based climate change and biodiversity loss. It all needs to be on the civilizational to-do list.

The reality is that there is only one global environmental crisis: the rapid and widespread disruption of the communities of plants, animals, microbes, and ecosystems of the Earth. We inhabit those communities, and they inhabit us. A warming Earth is a disrupted Earth. And this planet is an ocean planet. Anyone who thinks we can “solve” the crisis without respecting and attending to the health of the oceans doesn’t know how the Earth works.

So much of what must be done to repair our relationship with the oceans has to do with halting greenhouse gas emissions and at least partially reversing the climate change that has occurred. The climate-related “deadly trio” of ocean warming, acidification, and deoxygenation, if allowed to continue at their current pace, are a precursor to a mass extinction. There’s a lot to do to backtrack from that path.

While that’s going on, though, there are easier tasks for us to take on. We can ease our burden on the oceans by managing fisheries sustainably at a habitat scale, strictly reducing ocean pollution from ship and shore, limiting plastic production and pollution, controlling nutrient run-off from agriculture, and more. The easiest task of all, though, is to reduce our noise pollution, which by itself would significantly improve conditions for life in the sea. We could, with a little care and effort, allow “marine animals to reestablish their use of ocean sound as a central ecological trait in a healthy ocean,” as a study titled “The Soundscape of the Anthropocene Ocean” explains.

And that brings me back to my list. Last week I discussed seismic airguns and military explosives. This week I’ll wrap up with sonar, shipping, offshore wind farms, and small boat noise.

2016 Rim of the Pacific naval war games off Hawaii, with 45 ships, 5 submarines, and more than 200 aircraft / credit: U.S. Navy

SONAR

Sonar is an acronym (Sound Navigation and Ranging) for an acoustic technology. Sound waves are emitted underwater and the rate at which the waves return creates a map of the area being scanned. There are different types of sonar, which I won’t get into here, except to mention the difference between active and passive sonar. Active sonar, as I just described, sends out signals and listens for the response. Passive sonar simply listens. In both cases, the most common use is of a naval ship searching for an enemy submarine.

Active sonar can kill. A sound wave is a physical force which, at its most powerful, can cause deafness, rupture lungs, and damage brain tissue, whether whale, fish, or human. At 235 decibels (dB), the strongest military sonar can still register at 140 dB – the volume of a jet at take-off - 300 miles away from its source. Imagine how much life in the ocean lives in that 300 mile range.

The Navy takes the threat of sonar to human divers so seriously that strict protocols, like locking away the keys to the sonar equipment, are in place whenever a diver is in the water near a ship. Alternatively, a naval ship will sometimes use active sonar as a defense against the prospect of an enemy diver.

If the Navy were as attentive to the risks from sonar to marine life, I wouldn’t have much to say here. Every commercial, private, and research ship in the world carries one or more types of sonar, but the strength of military sonar is quite different. I’ve seen it described as “rolling waves of sound” and “an acoustic holocaust.”

According to a 2012 Times article,

the Navy estimates that blasts from its sonars – used in training and to hunt enemy submarines – result in permanent hearing losses for hundreds of sea mammals every year and temporary losses for thousands. All told, annually the injured animals number more than a quarter million.

That’s almost certainly an understatement. A 2021 Guardian article details how Navy activity in the Mariana Islands Training and Testing (MITT) study area has been linked to multiple stranding events by Cuvier’s beaked whales, a deep-diving species. Beaked whales seem particularly prone to sonar-caused strandings, perhaps because the noise causes them to surface too quickly and develop a fatal case of the bends.

Outside the military, multibeam sonar used for surveying by both industrial and scientific vessels was found to have caused the stranding of 100 melon-headed whales in Madagascar. The JONAS project, which focuses on the anthropogenic soundscape in the Atlantic, describes the general impact from sonar this way:

As they attempt to flee the sound, stressed animals may alter their diving pattern, which can trigger physiological changes that lead to stranding. The use of active sonar can cause more resilient cetaceans to avoid the area entirely or cease feeding – even when the sound level is relatively low.

In Roger Payne’s book, Among Whales, he notes that 20th century whalers found that sonar at 3000 hertz not only visualized the whales being hunted, but also panicked them into surfacing more often. The primary use of the sonar, in fact, was “for scaring whales so that they start “panting” at the surface.”

As little as we know about impacts on cetaceans, we know far less about the harm caused by sonar to the fish and invertebrate species that are much more common in the sea than whales and dolphins. With that bigger picture in mind, we need to remember that chronic disruption of marine animals’ basic daily functions can only lead to population-level impacts. If feeding, mating, and communication are more difficult, the species suffers. And each suffering species in turn affects others who live in relation to that species.

What can we do? Unfortunately, there’s no new technology arriving to replace sonar. And submarine warfare seems here to stay. The best remedy is a set of limits for sonar use, wherever possible. Intense active sonar should only be allowed when precautions are in place and the benefit is extraordinary. And the most sensitive areas - with known populations of whales and dolphins, say - should be protected from sonar use altogether. There has been some successful litigation on this front.

Other harm-reduction strategies, particularly for military sonar, include searching the impact area before and during operations for cetaceans; slowly ramping up the sonar signal as a warning; and not operating at night. These are small, largely ineffective actions, but they’re doable.

In short, we need to respect ocean life enough to acknowledge that sonar kills, injures, frightens, and disrupts far more than we’re observing, and then act in the most empathetic manner possible while assessing if what we’re doing is important enough to justify the constant deep and abiding harm that comes from our desire to see in the dark.

Humpback whales and tanker in Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary / Green Fire Productions/Flickr

SHIPPING

The worst sounds in the ocean may be from seismic airguns, naval sonar, and military explosions, but the International Maritime Organization (IMO) admits that most of our “continuous anthropogenic noise in the ocean” is generated by shipping. Remember the recording I provided last week of orca calls in the Port of Vancouver being drowned out by a passing ship? And remember the Marine Traffic map of ~60,000 active ships from two weeks ago, and the “oceanic smog” of noise created by the 60,000 commercial ships at sea at any given moment? Now imagine how far shipping noise radiates out from each of those 60,000 ships, how intense it is in the main shipping lanes, and how much of the ocean it covers.

Since truly changing the airgun/sonar/military ocean soundscape in the forseeable future seems unlikely, perhaps the greatest progress in reducing oceanic noise pollution can be made simply by redesigning and refitting ships.

Let’s start with hulls and engines, which play a small but important acoustic role. Engine noise can be dampened with vibration control measures and soundproofing in the engine compartment. Better yet, newer diesel-electric or other integrated electric propulsion engines are much quieter than old throbbing diesel engines. Even better, battery-electric systems reduce engine noise almost completely. And as that last link demonstrates, emissions reduction goals for the marine industry have jump-started a whole new market for electric ships.

As for hulls, the entire history of ships and boats is marked by a desire to maximize speed, power, and cargo capacity. Noise, an issue that accompanied the shift from sails to motors, has been an afterthought until now. The solutions for quieter hull designs are straightforward (for naval architects), but while some retrofitting is possible the biggest improvements will have to wait for the next generation of quieter vessels. Ships exist for decades, though, so the turnover will be slow.

The main influence on noise by hull design is not its shape in the water but how it shapes the flow of water toward the propeller(s). Which brings me to cavitation, the main culprit in shipping noise. Cavitation, which is essentially the constant creation and explosion of air bubbles around the churning propeller, also makes propulsion less efficient and degrades the propeller itself.

Cavitation has been a problem since the earliest propeller-driven ships were built in the 1830s. Propeller technology, oddly enough, hasn’t changed much in that time. Until recently, it’s been tweaked rather than completely reimagined.

Propeller design discussion can be very, very wonky, if you’re so inclined. For my purposes here, I’ll note that shipping companies are under pressure to reduce carbon emissions, so there’s an interest in finding new propeller and propulsion designs that use less energy without losing speed. The good news is that less cavitation means less noise as well as lower energy use and more efficiency. The IMO explains that

Cavitation can be reduced under normal operating conditions through good design, such as optimizing propeller load, ensuring as uniform water flow as possible into propellers (which can be influenced by hull design), and careful selection of the propeller characteristics such as: diameter, blade number, pitch, skew and sections.

Big ships need a new generation of quieter propellers. The time is ripe for that transition. And we need to target the worst maritime offenders, since half of shipping noise comes from just 15% of vessels. There seems to be good news on the horizon, as evidenced by these German researchers working “to make silent propulsion a standard for the global fleet,” and radical new propeller designs like these from Sharrow and Promarin (though these are still for small boats).

And then there’s the romantic option of making the old new again, by returning shipping to its origins in the days of sail.

At the same time, there are other simple solutions to shipping noise that can be established now. These are largely commonsense steps, already proven, that require only a bit of wise policy rooted in ecological awareness and a basic empathy for marine life. These include rerouting ships, reducing activity, or enforcing noise limits in Marine Protected Areas and Particularly Sensitive Sea Areas, or at important seasonal events like spawning.

The simplest solution for reducing noise near shore is to slow ships down. The ECHO program in the Port of Vancouver found that “lower ship speeds reduce the underwater noise generated at the vessel source as well as total underwater noise in nearby habitats, potentially improving foraging conditions.” Likewise, one study of Mediterranean shipping between 2007 and 2015 demonstrated that slowing the speed of noisy vessels from 15.6 to 13.8 knots cut noise by 50%. That’s a pretty amazing improvement for reducing speed by less than 2 knots.

Not that we needed more evidence that slowing down the pace of human civilization would benefit the life around us, but there it is.

a variety of foundations and anchors for ocean-based wind turbines / illustration by Josh Bauer/NREL

WIND FARMS

While solar is the primary renewable energy source remaking the energy market, wind power generation continues to grow rapidly. Offshore wind, in particular, is estimated to reach 238 gigawatts (GW) by 2030, triple its global capacity in 2024. Even wind energy projects in the U.S., despite interference from the Trump administration, is planning another 5.8 GW of offshore wind by 2029.

As far as making noise, ocean-based wind turbines have two contributions: construction noise (anchoring to the sea floor) and operational noise (from turbines and the ships that service them).

Most offshore wind farms consist of fixed turbines standing on large foundations (on the left of the image above). And the worst construction noise for wind turbines is largely from the short-term work of pile-driving those foundations. Pile-driving can be extremely loud – around 220 decibels, more than an oil tanker’s propellers but a bit less than a seismic airgun – and very disturbing to marine life.

There are multiple solutions for mitigating construction noise. For the curious engineers and scientists among you, here’s a comprehensive 40-page document from the Federal Agency for the Conservation of Nature in Germany. For the rest of us, there are a pair of lovely phrases: “Helmholtz resonators,” and “bubble curtains.” To reduce the extreme noise of pile-driving for large monopile foundations or any other underwater construction, one American company, AdBm Technologies, has pioneered an elegant and affordable solution that dampens noise across the sound spectrum. When their Helmholtz resonators are paired with a bubble curtain, which eases the noise at higher frequencies, this solution can reduce overall noise by 25 dB. (Remember that perceived noise is cut in half for every 10 dB reduction.)

Looking ahead, floating turbines are both the future of offshore wind energy (because there’s more wind blowing over deeper waters) and the best solution to construction noise. Floating turbines are built onshore and then towed to sea, where noise is limited to anchoring the turbines with, say, suction-bucket or gravity-based foundations. In waters too deep for pilings, these anchors are connected by cable to the floating turbine. No pile-driving required. Gravity-based foundations are often just massive pre-made concrete blocks. To understand suction-buckets, I recommend this video, if for no other reason than to hear the word “suction-bucket” in a Scottish accent.

A few years ago, only 0.1 GW of the 50 GW of U.S. offshore wind came from floating turbines. The Biden administration (with the Wind Shot initiative) called for another 30 GW to come from floating turbines. While the rest of the world moves ahead, what the offshore industry looks like here in the next decade or two is anyone’s guess, with an intensely corrupt administration and fossil fuel industry flailing desperately (and often illegally) against the physics and economics of the global renewable energy revolution.

Assessing operational noise from wind turbines is a bit complicated, but the first thing to know is that turbines are generally much quieter – at least 10 to 20 dB less, i.e. half or a fourth as loud – than ship noise. The noise originates in the gearbox and other machinery in the nacelle (behind the hub of the turbine’s blades) and from wind action on the entire structure. That above-water noise vibrates the turbine and then emanates from the foundation of the turbine.

“It is very unlikely that operational noise will lead to any injury or even hearing impairment,” one acoustic researcher has said, “but behavioral changes could be a concern.” We know already that offshore wind farm foundations often create an “artificial reef” around which new benthic communities rapidly form. In terms of marine mammal impacts, it’s known that harbor porpoises seem comfortable coexisting with wind farms, but for whales and other cetaceans their willingness to be near wind turbines is unclear.

The good news is that a) turbines send out far less sound than ships, b) newer drive technology in the nacelle is much quieter, reducing gearbox noise by 75%, and c) floating turbines may dampen turbine noise. The bad news is that a) wind farms are persistent sources, b) new larger turbines are louder than small ones, c) overlapping noise from multiple turbines may create louder cumulative noise, and d) wherever their noise is louder than the natural ambient soundscape they’ll have an impact.

It’s a safe bet, however, that these offshore energy sources are far quieter, far less toxic, and far better for the world overall than the other offshore energy source: oil and gas drilling platforms. Much more research is necessary to tease out the details of the problems and solutions, but it seems likely that with care the offshore wind industry can be maintained as a minor, if large-scale, annoyance.

Sharrow toroidal propeller / credit: Sharrow Marine

SMALL BOAT NOISE

Finally, there’s the noise from smaller boats in local waters, whether diesel-powered fishing boats or small skiffs with outboards. Maybe you have a boat and are wondering how to make it quieter and friendlier? The principles I discussed for shipping noise apply here, especially noise from engines and propellers. And the solutions are much the same: new hybrid or electric motors, and better propeller design.

Innovations have flourished since I first wrote on this topic in 2023. Alongside the new cavitation-reducing propellers from Sharrow (toroidal) and Promarin (multi-bladed and reshaped) are Oscar Propulsion’s PressurePores propellers (with small holes on the blade edges), other brands with flexible composite propeller materials rather than steel or bronze, and more. Taken together, these props are the first real reimagining of propeller design in the last 180 years. They seem to significantly reduce cavitation, increase fuel efficiency, and improve thrust. It really seems like the revolution we need to remove most propeller noise from the oceans, though I’ve seen very little information that the technologies are being scaled up for use on large ships. (Sharrow now has the VEEM, up to a 25 inch diameter, for bigger boats.)

The market for electric outboards, too, has opened up. I highlighted Torqeedo a few years ago, but a quick search brings up several companies offering a range of electric boat motors, like Elco, Newport, Flux, ePropulsion, and more. Even mainstream Mercury now has an electric series. Torqeedo’s offerings include a whole inboard electric propulsion system too.

The electric outboards may be about to transform what it means to play or work in small boats. They’re much lighter, simpler, cleaner, better-smelling, and quieter, and you never need to purchase fuel again. If you’re thinking about, say, a small outboard for a dinghy, check out this chatty video review of a tiny 3HP Torqeedo outboard which is so quiet that the reviewer can chat to the camera without interruption while zipping along.

The problem, though, is cost. Things look a little better than a few years ago, but the market for this stuff is still small and high-end. It’s not yet being mass-produced. Sharrow propellers are $800 to $1000 for small outboards and climb steeply from there for larger outboards and medium-size vessels. The Torqeedo 3HP outboard is about $2,500, and their 25HP outboard costs $12,500. (If you have tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars to throw around, you have plenty of elite options. Check out the Dasher electric yacht or SilentJet hybrid diesel-electric engine from Hinckley Yachts.) Still, paying more for a 20 HP outboard that’s quiet, clean, ecologically intelligent, and that never needs fuel may well be worth it, if you can afford the upfront cost.

We need policies and strategies to push the market down to the rest of us. If, for example, California were to pass legislation that 1) incentivized innovation in order to slowly phase out loud propeller designs and gas-powered outboards on small boats, and 2) required shipping companies using CA ports to move toward quieter container ships and tankers, that might be a big enough lever to eventually boost production and change the noise much of the world makes in the water.

In the meantime, if you’re still using an old 2-stroke outboard, it should really be retired and upgraded at least to a 4-stroke engine. 4-strokes are much quieter, more fuel-efficient, and much less likely to leak gas and oil into the water. But an electric outboard is the future. Imagine a clean, quiet boat with no fuel to manage, and a happier marine community beneath your boat.

visualization of how frequencies of animal hearing ranges are overlapped by anthropogenic noise sources / source: Canadian government document, “ About ocean noise and its impacts ”

Why Be Harmful?

Even if the science on our noise impacts in the ocean is thinner than policy makers would like, we should act in the best interest of life. At this stage of the Anthropocene, we’re long past the time when we need to wait for the kind of slow, careful analysis forced upon scientists and society by industries looking to protect their polluting status quo.

The fossil fuel companies have delayed the necessary restructuring of civilization for decades, and that’s time we did not have. Future generations will pay the price that even now is coming due. Regarding our excessive noise in the oceans, as with all our impacts on living communities, we must act based on a commonsense and rational precautionary principle. Why be harmful when we can reduce that harm?

Lots of good work is being done on ocean noise, from NOAA’s Ocean Noise Strategy Roadmap, the International Maritime Organization’s noise guidelines, the Saturn project on underwater noise, and the ECHO program at Port of Vancouver. Alongside the rebound of some whale populations, and efforts to create Marine Protected Areas, reduce ocean pollution, and create an international treaty for the protection of ocean biodiversity, there’s a fair amount of good news for the oceans. But it’s only a start.

“Cutting noise is possibly the lowest-hanging fruit to make a difference and we can change that today,” a marine biologist told the Guardian: “I have real hope that we will hear a healthier ocean in our lifetimes.”

That would be a good thing for all of life, including our own. To get there, we need to get off the radio and let life sing its songs without our industrial static. It’s all part of redesigning civilization so that it benefits, rather than disrupts, life on Earth.

Thanks for sticking with me.

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In other Anthropocene news:

From the Times, another good reason to reduce urban light pollution. New research finds that light pollution lengthens plants’ season for producing pollen by up to four months, increases ragweed growth, and makes us more prone to developing allergies.

From Live Science, good news on mangrove forests, which are rebounding worldwide. New research analyzed 40 years of satellite imagery and found that while mangroves declined precipitously from the 1980s to the early 2000s, they’ve been regrowing (through both natural and human efforts) since 2010.

From Phenomenal World, “Dawn of the Electric World Order,” an excellent if slightly wonky overview of how the U.S./Israeli disastrous war in Iran is rapidly accelerating the global transition to renewable energy and electrification of everything. Here’s their opening paragraph:

Oil and gas—the foundation of global systems of energy and production—are no longer reliably available where and when they are needed at bearable prices. Two wars in four years have triggered a permanent risk regime shift. No matter how uneven and uncertain the immediate reaction from markets and governments, the lesson of the present energy shock is unavoidable: the geopolitical conditions that once stabilized the carbon-based logistics of the modern world can no longer be guaranteed, and electrification offers a structural exit from instability.

From Grist, “The hidden cost of owning an EV: expensive insurance,” finds that insurance companies are charging 42% more, on average in the U.S., to insure EVs, in large part because amid this great transition in vehicle technology, they are still more expensive to fix. The extra insurance cost varies wisely from state to state (and amid countries in the E.U.), but the good news for my Maine readers is that our state has the smallest cost increase in the country.

From Yale e360, how natural “smellscapes” (the ecological landscape of smells) are being disrupted by air pollution and other human chemical interventions. Like noise pollution and habitat loss, our chemical pollution is interfering with species’ capacity to communicate, navigate, feed, and reproduce.

From the Biomimicry Institute and their AskNature podcast, a short interview with Robin Wall Kimmerer that touches on how to relate to and learn from nature, and what that teaches us about reimagining society along natural principles:

It may seem simplistic to say, ‘Well, what we need is a different story.’ But what is it that has changed and guided us through history? It’s stories. I can say, ‘I am going to live as if the world is a gift for which I need to be grateful, for which I need to reciprocate, for whom I am accountable.’ And if I change my mind, I can align my behaviors with that story.

From Orion, the Orion questionnaire with ethnobotanist, activist, and writer Gary Paul Nabhan, in which he playfully replies to a host of personal questions about his relationship with the real, natural world. When asked, for example, whether he’d like to go to space, he replied:

I would jump at going into the space of a rainforest canopy, into the miniscule microbial nursery called a vinegar mother, or the benthic depths of the ocean. There are many undiscovered spaces among us. I am already extraterrestrial, so I want to become a better earthling, not an alien.

From Earth Hope, “One man, one million cars’ worth of pollution eliminated,” a lovely account of former oil company executive Curtis Shuck and the Well Hope Foundation, which is quietly busy using grant money and donations to do the essential work of plugging abandoned oil and gas wells. Governments’ failure to hold the industry accountable has led to millions of orphaned wells emitting methane and contaminating groundwater. Shuck takes them on, one at a time, and has plugged 120 wells in 15 states so far, with the enormous benefits noted in the article’s title. It’s a fine reminder of how much one person can do.



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