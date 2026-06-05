Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Leah Rampy's avatar
Leah Rampy
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Thank you for calling attention to the horrible, destructive and heartbreaking undersea noise. It’s so much worse than I’d imagined.

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