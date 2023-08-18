Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Michael
Aug 18, 2023

You're one of the premier essayists on Substack- this one is a good example. Out here on the coast it's been a long, long time since we've had any relief from drought I reproduce rain in my backyard with a fan attachment to my garden hose and the hummingbirds have flown through my artificial rain, taking drinks. I shower the apple tree and the chickadees take baths and drinks in the upturned cupped leaves. As Tinariwen days, "water is life."

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Bryan Pfeiffer
Aug 23, 2023

Well, before I got to the end of this dispatch, I kept saying to myself: “This is an early outline or the beginnings of Jason’s book proposal.”

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