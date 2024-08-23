Barry Lopez (credit: John W Clark), and Vaughn Anthony

Hello everyone:

This week I’m bringing you a piece that’s special to me, an updated version of the Field Guide’s inaugural essay, first published on Earth Day, 2021. The essay has been edited, rewritten, given a new title, and split into two pieces for this week and next.

As always, please remember to scroll past the end of the essay to read some new curated Anthropocene news.

Now on to this week’s writing:

“If I have a subject, it is justice. And the rediscovery of the manifold ways in which our lives can be shaped by the recovery of a sense of reverence for life.” - Barry Lopez

I’m here this week to memorialize a writer and a scientist, and to pass on a little of what I learned from both about our transformed world. I’ll start with the writer.

The great Barry Lopez was an extraordinary writer and, by all accounts, an even more extraordinary human being. He died on Christmas day, 2020, leaving an unsurpassed legacy as a writer at the intersection of natural history, scientific inquiry, env…