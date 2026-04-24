Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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B Frank's avatar
B Frank
1dEdited

I thought you might enjoy this I just read in Thoreau:

“I would not have missed that walk for a good deal. If you want an exact recipe for making such a road, take one part Mud Pond, and dilute it with equal parts of Umbazookskus and Apmoojenagamook; then send a family of musquash through to locate it, look after the grades and culverts, and finish it to their minds, and let a hurricane do the fencing.” [The Maine Woods.]

Keep walking, and writing, Jason Anthony!

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Tina Marshall's avatar
Tina Marshall
2d

We have Storying the Paths in Scotland.

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