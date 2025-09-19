as below, so above / credit: NASA

Hello everyone:

Before you move on to my essay about the Moon, please remember that this Sunday is Sun Day, a national day of activism and celebration of the wonders and genius of renewable energy. Here’s Bill McKibben’s write-up it, and here’s the organizers’ newly released documentary about the astonishing promise of solar power for ordinary lives. Please find a nearby event and join in.

As always, please remember to scroll past the end of the essay to read some curated Anthropocene news.

Now on to this week’s writing: