Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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LAS
Sep 3, 2021

Hey Jason, thanks for another great essay with interesting links. Soon, I’m heading out into the thick western forest fire smoke to take a gentle walk to think about the changing world, but first wanted to comment... Last week you stated, "We’re as blind to most of the electromagnetic spectrum as we are to our transformation of the Earth (science informs us about both, but we seem to scarcely understand)." Our indifference, it seems, will continue until it becomes even more personal (folks have to FEEL it, despite the fact it is all around). Thanks for helping make us feel. I'd like to see your class on the dissection and impact of the smartphone in the mainstream -- I'd attend and I don't even have a cell phone! Like your essays, and those written by others, as well as books you've mentioned, we need more avenues to understanding. In "A Brief History of Earth,” Andrew Knoll quotes Baba Dioum, a 1968 Senegalese forest ranger: "In the end, we will conserve only what we love, we will love only what we understand, and we will understand only what we are taught."

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